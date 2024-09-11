49ers’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Signs with Eagles in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are seeing one of their former talents join an NFC rival after Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. San Francisco has built its offensive success around successful offensive weapons, but Danny Gray did not pan out, and now, it he gets a fresh start with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2022 third-round pick joined the Eagles on September 10, signing to the practice squad. The NFC East franchise announced the move as part of a four-part roster maneuver on September 10.

“Practice Squad: We have signed WR Danny Gray and DB A.J. Woods and released LB Brandon Smith and WR Griffin Hebert,” the Eagles’ official X account stated.

Gray did not work out in San Francisco, playing just 13 games in his rookie season and failing to make an appearance in 2023. It’s worth noting that Gray’s opportunities were fairly limited due to the 49ers’ top-tier WR group led by Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

San Francisco clearly saw something in Gray when they drafted him and he is still early on in his career. Now it will be the Eagles’ turn to see if they can realize the former SMU WR’s potential.

49ers Rework Deebo Samuel Contract

Speaking of the 49ers’ receivers, San Francisco just made a major contract decision with Deebo. After signing Aiyuk and offensive tackle Trent Williams to huge extensions, San Francisco restructured Samuel’s deal according to ESPN reporter Field Yates.

“The 49ers restructured the contract of WR Deebo Samuel, creating $16.4M in cap space,” Yates wrote on X.

San Francisco has worked magic with the salary cap, being able to pay Aiyuk a 4-year, $120 million deal. There were concerns at the beginning of the offseason that either Samuel or Aiyuk could be traded. Instead, the 49ers have been able to pay their No. 1 downfield threat and keep their “wide-back.”

That may not be sustainable after the 2024 season. But San Francisco has avoided breaking up a proven tandem as they continue their chase for a Lombardi Trophy.

49ers’ Introduce New WR Project

While Aiyuk and Samuel lead the way, the 49ers are also trying to elevate their WR depth. Their latest project to do so has been signing former Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall Jr. was a talented prospect at LSU, but did not pan out with the Panthers after three seasons. Similarly to Gray, he is now getting another chance with one of the NFL’s top contenders.

As Heavy’s Sean Deveney covered, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the recent signing to the practice squad, stating that there is clear potential.

“Excited to get him here on our practice squad,” Shanahan said. “We felt that way with him coming out. We really had him high on our list in college, and to give him the opportunity to come here on practice squad, get a chance to see him. Feel he can help our team out.”

There are no serious expectations for Marshall, but that may be the perfect situation. San Francisco can let him get settled and then see what he can potentially offer if the depth chart above shakes up.