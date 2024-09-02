‘Crazy’ Video Shows NFL Rookie Ricky Pearsall After He Was Shot in San Francisco

A video shows San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall walking to an ambulance after he was shot in San Francisco, California, during what police described as a robbery attempt.

Zak Sos, a reporter for KTVU-TV, shared the video on X and wrote, “Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness.”

People commented on the video in Sos’s comment thread. “This is crazy footage, this is from that actual scene?!” wrote one person. “Yes,” Sos responded. “This is unbelievable. Crazy,” another person commented.

In an update on September 1, the San Francisco 49ers wrote that Pearsall “was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest.”

The statement notes, “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors, and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”

The San Francisco 49ers Confirmed in a Statement That Ricky Pearsall Was Shot in the Chest

In a statement on August 31, the team wrote that Pearsall “was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon. He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott wrote on X, “I am extremely shocked and saddened about the shooting of 49ers player Ricky Pearsall today in Union Square. This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated. My heart goes out to Mr. Pearsall and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

In a press release, San Francisco police wrote that, on August 31, 2024, at approximately 3:37 p.m., “San Francisco Police officers responded to the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid and medics transported both subjects to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.”

San Francisco Police Have a Suspect in Custody in the Shooting of Ricky Pearsall

The police press release says that a “physical altercation” occurred during the robbery attempt.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim, San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall,” police wrote. “During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time. All information is preliminary, and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Media availability will be held this evening at San Francisco General Hospital.”

Police noted, “This investigation is ongoing and active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”

In a news conference, authorities described the suspect, who has not been named, as 17 years old. “Gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject,” Scott said in the news conference. The suspect was arrested as he tried to run away from the crime scene, the chief said in the news conference.

The chief said he doesn’t believe that Pearsall was targeted because he’s a football player.

The suspect is from Tracy, California, the district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, said in the news conference, and charges would be filed in juvenile court.

According to The New York Post, the suspect is accused of trying to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch.

Deebo Samuel, Pearsall’s teammate, wrote on X, “He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!!”