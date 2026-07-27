San Francisco 49ers Star Eddy Piñeiro Makes Heartfelt 7-Word Post

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Eddy Piñeiro #18 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after kicking a 59-yard field goal during the fourth quarter to give the 49ers a 23-20 lead against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 02, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
GettyEddy Piñeiro #18 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after his 55 yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Levi’s Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Santa Clara, California.
@apachebaee: “My favorite Niner ❤️”
@49ermac: “WE LOVE U EDDY”
@notcooperdejean: “The goat🙏”
@orlandodiaz525: “9 years but could never stay with a team”
GettyEddy Pineiro #18 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after his team’s 23-19 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Looking At Piñeiro
Piñeiro went undrafted out of Florida.
In addition to the 49ers, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
This week, the San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp.They will once again enter the year as one of the most high-profile teams in the NFL.Piñeiro Makes IG PostOn Monday, kicker Eddy Piñeiro made a seven-word post to Instagram.He wrote: “Feeling blessed year 9 in the NFL 🏈🙌🏻” View this post on Instagram Here’s what […]
San Francisco 49ers Star Eddy Piñeiro Makes Heartfelt 7-Word Post