San Francisco 49ers Star Eddy Piñeiro Makes Heartfelt 7-Word Post

This week, the San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp.

They will once again enter the year as one of the most high-profile teams in the NFL.

Piñeiro Makes IG Post

On Monday, kicker Eddy Piñeiro made a seven-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Feeling blessed year 9 in the NFL 🏈🙌🏻”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@s7ime9: “EDDY DIMES- FIELD GOALS NEVER LOOKED AS GOOD SINCE GOULD😻😻”

@cross199925: “My glorious king Eddy pineiro 🔥”

@justice.curran: “eddy p legend”

@berbs_: “Let’s go, Eddie!!! 🙌”

@apachebaee: “My favorite Niner ❤️”

@49ermac: “WE LOVE U EDDY”

@notcooperdejean: “The goat🙏”

@orlandodiaz525: “9 years but could never stay with a team”

Looking At Piñeiro

Piñeiro went undrafted out of Florida.

In addition to the 49ers, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.