SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
GettyChristian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players in the NFL.The former Stanford star is coming off another incredible season for the San Francisco 49ers.He finished with 1,202 rushing yards, 924 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey’s PostMcCaffrey has nearly three million followers on Instagram.Earlier this week, he made a […]
San Francisco 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey’s Post