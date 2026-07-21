San Francisco 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey’s Post

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players in the NFL.

The former Stanford star is coming off another incredible season for the San Francisco 49ers.

He finished with 1,202 rushing yards, 924 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.

49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey’s Post

McCaffrey has nearly three million followers on Instagram.

Earlier this week, he made a post that had over 78,000 likes.

Several of McCaffrey’s teammates left comments on the post.

George Kittle: “You look good”

Kyle Juszczyk: “Yup”

Ji’Ayir Brown: “🔥🔥🔥”

Derrick Henry, Alex Caruso, Brandin Podziemski, Blake Griffin and Dee Winters were among the people to like the post.

Fans React To McCaffrey’s Post