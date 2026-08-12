49ers Named Potential Destination for 3 Free Agent Running Backs

The San Francisco 49ers have already started dealing with the injury bug ahead of the team’s preseason opener.

One of the positions hit hardest with injuries early in training camp is running back. The 49ers have seen Christian McCaffrey dealing with “tightness,” Jordan James having a rib injury, and both Kaelon Black and Isaac Guerendo dealing with injuries as well.

With that being said, San Francisco may need to consider looking at the free agent market.

In recent years, the 49ers have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries. San Francisco is hoping that its luck switches around in 2026, but so far there have been some concerns already popping up.

As the running back room continues dealing with injuries, the 49ers have been linked as a potential destination for three free agent running backs.

49ers Linked to Three Potential Running Back Options in Free Agency

FanSided’s Nick San Miguel believes the 49ers could take a look at bringing in a new running back. He suggested three names who could make sense for the team.

Those three names are Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, and Alexander Mattison.

San Miguel finished out his article by noting San Francisco’s running back issue in previous years. He urged the team to consider addressing the problem early.

“The 49ers had the same issue with running back depth last year in training camp and the preseason, so this seems to be a perennial issue,” San Miguel wrote.

“They might as well stock up on running backs while they can because we know they’re going to need them.”

Taking a Look at the Suggestion Options for San Francisco

Ekeler would be an intriguing option for the 49ers. He is coming off of a torn Achilles that he suffered last season with the Washington Commanders. Back in 2024 with the Commanders, he played in 12 games, rushing for 367 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries while catching 35 passes for 366 yards.

Harris is also coming off of a torn Achilles. He played in just three games last season with the Los Angeles Chargers before the injury occurred. In 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris carried the football 263 times for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns.

Finally, Mattison suffered a scary neck injury last year during preseason play. Back in 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders, he racked up 420 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 132 carries, while also catching 36 passes for 294 yards and a score.

All three players have proven track records of playing solid football at the NFL level. They could all provide San Francisco with valuable depth.

Whether or not John Lynch and the 49ers’ front office will sign a running back remains to be seen. But, with the injury issues piling up, signing one of these three guys would make a lot of sense.