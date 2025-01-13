Potential NFL Rule Change Could Alter 49ers Playoff Future

The National Football League is always looking for ways to improve. Oftentimes, it comes in the form of rule changes meant to increase player safety or allow the game to run smoother for the television viewer. Other times, the NFL gets too hands-on. See the 2019 rule implementation allowing defensive pass interference to be a challengeable penalty. Thankfully, the league realized the error of its ways, quickly undoing the change the following season.

However, in 2025, it seems the NFL is at it again. This time, contemplating monumental changes to the NFL Playoff format.

NFL Considering Playoff Format Change

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the NFL is considering making alterations to how the playoffs are seeded after watching the 2025 Wild Card Weekend.

Three Wild Card teams (Chargers, Commanders, and Vikings) were all forced to travel to respective AFC and NFC division winners despite having better records. The Vikings, in particular, have the honor of being the focus of discussion.

Minnesota finished the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record, making history as the first-ever 14-win team to lose their division and have to go on the road in the first round of the playoffs. The NFL is considering a change in the current playoff format to avoid something like this from happening again.

The current playoff format favors division winners, who are guaranteed at least one home game. The issue is the 10-win Los Angeles Rams are hosting the 14-win Vikings on Monday night. The same issue occurred throughout the entire Wild Card Weekend, with the 10-win Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing host to the 12-win Commanders and the 11-win Chargers embarking to the home of the 10-win Houston Texans.

While awaiting the results of Monday’s game, Wild Card teams with a better record have a 1-1 record.

Jones further explains what the playoff changes could entail.

“The NFL will take another look this offseason at potentially changing the playoff format. Maybe the top four teams in win percentage get a home game instead of division winners.”

However, Jones adds that “team owners have not shown much of an appetite for changing, though.”

To be adopted, a new rule or a revision must have the support of 75 percent of the owners.

Despite the unlikely rule change, how could the alternate reality affect the San Francisco 49ers‘ future playoff aspirations?

Impact on San Francisco 49ers

The most direct route to the NFL Playoff is winning a team’s respective division. The San Francisco 49ers finished the 2024 season with a 6-11 record. They were nowhere close to making playoffs, especially with a 1-5 record against division opponents.

The proposed changes would put less emphasis on the meaning of divisional matchups. In exchange, all 17 regular season games would carry equal weight when determining a team’s playoff hopes.

Think back to all the injuries the 49ers suffered this season. With all games on an equal playing field, San Francisco may have felt it necessary to rush back Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Maybe the 49ers try convincing Trent Williams to return to make a playoff push despite his injuries. Quarterback Brock Purdy may have also pushed to play through a shoulder ailment in what became a Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Under the new proposed playoff, the Commanders, Vikings, Rams, and Steelers would each have hosted playoff games, altering the Wild Card schedule. It could also make teams and players more irrational and desperate when dealing with injuries.