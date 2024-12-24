49ers Predicted to Part Ways With Recent 3rd-Round Pick After Rough Year

The San Francisco 49ers surprised a lot of people by selecting Michigan kicker Jake Moody with the 99th overall pick in 2023.

The decision made Moody the highest-drafted kicker since 2016 and only the second top-100 kicker to be selected in the past 17 years. Niners general manager John Lynch explained after drafting Moody that the team’s roster competitiveness often leads to close games and thus, having a reliable kicker is crucial.

Since getting drafted just under two years ago, however, Moody has struggled to find consistency — more on that later. After another rough outing against the Miami Dolphins Week 16, Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated believes the kicker’s days are numbered in San Francisco.

Noting 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan “sounds like a head coach who has had it with his kicker,” Cohn laid out why he thinks Moody is donezo after this year.

Will San Francisco 49ers Waive Kicker Jake Moody in 2025?

As the good old Magic 8 Ball used to say, the outlook is not so good for Moody when it comes to his future in the Bay Area.

“The 49ers drafted Moody in the third round last year. As a rookie, he was solid. He made 84 percent of his field goal attempts, which ranked 20th in the league. He also made 60 of 61 extra points in the regular season,” Cohn wrote, adding:

“But in the playoffs, Moody missed one field goal in each of the 49ers’ three games, including a missed extra point in the Super Bowl. And he hasn’t seemed to recover since then. This season, Moody has made just 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts, which ranks 29th in the NFL. I’m guessing he won’t be on the team next season.”

Moody has been money on field goals under 40 yards this season. But as the distance increases, he gets shakier. He’s 6-for-10 on field goals attempted from 40-49 yards and 3-for-6 on kicks 50 yards or more.

A Further Breakdown of Moody’s Struggles This Season

Moody’s collegiate career at Michigan was distinguished by remarkable consistency and performance under pressure. He won the Lou Groza Award in 2021, honoring the nation’s top kicker, and set school records for career points (355) and single-season points (147).

His track record of reliability and leg strength made him an attractive choice for the 49ers, who were seeking a dependable replacement for veteran kicker Robbie Gould.

After a decent rookie campaign in 2023, things haven’t gone so well, however.

In 2024, Moody has had several key misses, particularly during away games. His struggles started Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he missed a critical 55-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. This miss contributed to the 49ers’ 27-24 loss, and it shined a spotlight on Moody’s difficulties in high-pressure situations on the road.

Moody’s season took another turn Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals when he sustained a high ankle sprain while attempting a tackle during a kickoff. This injury sidelined him for several games, during which the 49ers had to rely on backup kickers.

Upon his return in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Moody missed three field goals. His performance drew criticism and led to a sideline confrontation with teammate Deebo Samuel. Despite these misses, Moody redeemed himself by successfully kicking a 44-yard field goal as time expired, securing a 23-20 victory for the 49ers.

Week 16, Moody’s struggles reemerged during the 49ers’ 29-17 loss to the Dolphins. He missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter, which could have narrowed the scoring gap. This miss not only affected the game’s momentum but amplified concerns about his consistency.

It’s clear that at the very least, the 49ers need to evaluate Moody’s performance to determine if adjustments are necessary to bolster their special teams unit. We’ll see how far they take that evaluation this offseason.