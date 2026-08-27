How to Watch San Francisco 49ers in Preseason Finale: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The San Francisco 49ers play the last of 3 preseason games tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Who: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

What: Preseason finale for both teams

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

When: 8 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN Unlimited

Odds: LV -3, O/U 38.5

The 49ers are 1-1 in their 1st 2 preseason games, losing to the Tennessee Titans in the opener before bouncing back with a 41-17 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Game 2.

49ers Must Cut Roster Down by August 30

Just like the other 31 NFL teams, the 49ers must have their initial 53-man roster turned in by August 30.

The 49ers are facing a unique challenge to start the season — they travel to Melbourne, Australia, to face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, September 10.

“Who will make the team and where might the lineup be deepest and thinnest this season?” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on August 24. “The 49ers have tough decisions at a few key positions, such as wide receiver, linebacker and offensive line. But injuries have also muddled the picture at running back and defensive line, leading to questions about who will fill out those spots.”

49ers Open & Close Preseason With Scandals

It’s been a wild training camp and preseason for the 49ers, who bookended that time with scandals.

The 49ers opened training camp by disclosing that head coach Kyle Shanahan would not coach the preseason after he suffered serious injuries in a July 14 car accident that left him with a broken hand, broken nose, 3 broken ribs, and needed over 40 stitches in his face, along with a “severe concussion.”

That incident was put in stark perspective this week after news broke that 49ers owner Jed York had been arrested as part of a prostitution sting on August 23 in his home state of Ohio.

York was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution and later pled no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a criminal tool — the cell phone he used to set up the encounter with an undercover police officer he believed to be a prostitute.