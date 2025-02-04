Hi, Subscriber

Proposed 49ers-Steelers Blockbuster Trade Moves Deebo Samuel for T.J Watt

The recent high-profile NBA trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, which saw Anthony Davis and Luka Dončić swap teams, stunned the basketball world. While trades of that magnitude are uncommon in the NFL, particularly during the season, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox envisioned some bold possibilities. Among his six proposed trade, one intriguing scenario involves the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the 49ers making a significant move to acquire a dominant defensive star.

Knox suggests a trade where the 49ers send wide receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Jordan Mason, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Steelers in exchange for star edge rusher T.J Watt. Given the Steelers’ past interest in acquiring 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, this trade proposal shifts their focus to Samuel. If executed, the deal could drastically reshape both franchises, with the Steelers strengthening their offense and the 49ers bolstering their defensive line.

Impact of 49ers Acquiring T.J Watt

For San Francisco, acquiring Watt would immediately address their pass-rushing concerns and form a formidable defensive pairing with Nick Bosa. Watt, a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection, has been one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive forces. He has recorded at least 11.5 sacks in six of the past seven seasons, peaking at 22.5 sacks in 2021 when he earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Additionally, Wat led the league in sacks in both 2020 (15 sacks) and 2023 (19 sacks), proving his sustained dominance.

While the Steelers reportedly plan to negotiate an extension with Watt, Knox highlights that if contract talks stall, Pittsburgh could seek a major return for their defensive star.

“Watt is entering a contract year, and the Steelers plan to discuss an extension this offseason,” Knox explains. “If the Steelers can’t sort out a new contract, they could expect a massive return for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year candidate. They could flip him for some much-needed offensive help and valuable draft capital.”

Steelers Offensive Needs and 49ers’ Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who ranked 23rd in total offensive yards last season, are in dire need of offensive playmakers. Before they can maximize their offense, they must first address their quarterback situation, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields being potential options. If the Steelers opt to move on from T.J Watt, receiving Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason, along with two high draft picks, could provide them with the reinforcements they need.

Despite the proposal, 49ers general manager John Lynch has started that the team has no plans to trade Samuel. However, Knox argues that with the emergence of Jauan Jennings and the selection of Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Samuel could become expendable. Additionally, while Jordan Mason has proven his worth as a reliable backup to Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco may prefer to move forward with Isaac Guerendo as their secondary running back.

Would this trade be worth the cost for the San Francisco 49ers? While losing Samuel and multiple assets would be a hefty price, acquiring an elite edge rusher like Watt could be the missing piece for the 49ers’ defense. As Knox notes, “While that would be a lot for the 49ers to give up, it would give them the elite edge-rushing complement to Nick Bosa that the defense has long lacked. San Francisco is hoping that a healthier roster can put it back in the Super Bowl conversation in 2025. However, bolstering the league’s 29th-ranked scoring defense is a must.”

While the trade remains hypothetical, it presents an intriguing possibility for both teams as they seek to address key weaknesses heading into the 2025 season.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

