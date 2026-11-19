The San Francisco 49ers received good news on Thursday after an NFL ruling on Los Angeles Rams star WR Puka Nacua.

“NFL is suspending Rams standout WR Puka Nacua three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension is effective immediately and he is eligible for reinstatement Monday Dec. 14. Players may serve suspensions while on injured reserve, which he is,” NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported.

The suspension stems from a New Year’s Eve incident in which Nacua was accused of biting a woman at a dinner, according to Ari Meirov.

The Rams and 49ers face each other on Dec. 13. Nacua will be ineligible to play in that game because of his suspension.

However, the Rams catch a major break as Nacua’s suspension coincides with the star WR being on injured reserve.

Rams, Puka Nacua’s Performance the Last Time They Faced the 49ers

The 49ers stifled the Rams’ passing attack during their 27-7 regular season opening win in Melbourne, Australia.

San Francisco’s defense held Los Angeles to just 7 points and forced two turnovers. Nacua finished the game with 5 receptions for 74 yards.

Meanwhile, QB Brock Purdy threw for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 49ers racked up 379 total yards on offense.

Who Will Be the Rams’ Starting WRs Against the 49ers?

Veteran WR Davante Adams was placed on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6. Head coach Sean McVay recently said that Adams could realistically return after the Rams host the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

In that case, the veteran WR should be healthy by the Rams’ Week 14 game against the 49ers.

Los Angeles used many different pass catchers during Sunday’s 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 9 different Rams players recorded a reception. But WR Konata Mumpfield led the way with 3 receptions for 81 yards. The Rams also have Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith as other options at receiver.

49ers Lead NFC West Standings as Crucial Stretch Begins

The 49ers currently hold an 8-1 record and sit atop the NFC standings. They are also 3-0 against the NFC West and have beaten every in-division team.

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Rams hold a 6-4 record. But the Seahawks are currently in second place in the division with a 2-1 record. The Rams sit in third place with a 1-2 record.

The 49ers will face the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in a Week 12 matchup. The 49ers beat their division rival 32-29 the last time the two teams met. San Francisco will then play the Rams in Week 14 before facing the Cardinals in the last week of the regular season.

But first, the 49ers are gearing up to face a tough Minnesota Vikings team in Mexico City this Sunday.