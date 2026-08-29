Ex-49ers Special Teams Ace Mitch Wishnowsky Cut by AFC Contender

The Buffalo Bills are turning to youth at 1 key spot on special teams.

“The Bills informed veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky they plan to release him, per source,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Rookie seventh-round pick Tommy Doman Jr. is now in line to punt for Buffalo.”

Wishnowsky was a 4th-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and played there for 6 seasons — including 2 Super Bowls — before landing with the Bills in 2025.

In his 1 season in Buffalo, he averaged 45.3 yards per punt on 38 punts and re-signed with the Bills on March 13.

“The Bills have made their first cut Mitch Wishnowsky has been released,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account. “Rookie Tommy Doman Jr. wins the punting job.”

Terrible Punt May Have Sealed Wishnowsky’s Fate

Wishnowsky may have sealed his fate with a 19-yard punt in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers that beaned one of the people working the chains.

“DOINK! Working the chains is a dangerous job in the NFL,” Bills reporter Ryan Talbot wrote on his official X account on August 27. “Here’s one worker getting hit in the head by a 19-yard Mitch Wishnowsky punt. That punt doesn’t bode well for Wishnowsky’s chances of making the roster.”

In 6 seasons with the 49ers from 2019 to 2024, Wishnowsky played in 92 games and averaged 45.5 yards per punt.

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Buffalo Bills Used Rare Draft Pick on Punter

The writing may have been on the wall for Wishnowsky the moment the Bills drafted Doman Jr. — NFL teams are loath to use draft picks on kickers or punters unless they think they can almost assuredly make the 53-man roster.

“Doman will have a very real opportunity to win the Bills’ punting job and become the long-term answer at the position after the Bills went through significant turnover at punter last year,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote in April. “He will compete with veteran Mitch Wishnowsky, who returned to the team on a one-year contract after joining the Bills midseason in 2025. But this will likely be Doman’s job to lose.”

Doman won a College Football Playoff national championship at Michigan in 2023 but spent his final college season at Florida in 2025.