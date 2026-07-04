49ers, Raiders Get Intriguing Trade Pitch Involving Maxx Crosby

The San Francisco 49ers and Maxx Crosby have been the subject of offseason speculation that has intensified in recent weeks, following the Los Angeles Rams‘ trade for Myles Garrett.

Crosby has been a name in speculation as a potential target the Niners could pursue to counter what the Rams have done this offseason. Moreover, there’s been reported interest from the 49ers in the Las Vegas Raiders star, and if the player shows that he’s healthy, even if Las Vegas has a challenging start to their 2026 NFL season.

As a result, Austen Bundy of FanSided proposed a trade between the 49ers and Raiders. Under his scenario, San Francisco would send edge rusher Mykel Williams, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby.

“Any offer will require at least two draft picks, but in order to avoid the steep price Baltimore managed to weasel out of (two first-round picks), a young, promising player will have to head to Sin City as well,” Bundy wrote in a July 3 article. “San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Mykel Williams fits that bill to pair with the draft capital the team would have to give up.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Maxx Crosby Would Take Niners Defense to Another Level

Nonetheless, if the 49ers can add Crosby to their defense, it would likely catapult them into the Super Bowl conversation. The Niners would boost Bosa and Crosby to make life difficult for opposing QBs.

“San Francisco still has an open championship window despite a myriad of injuries that swept through the team in 2025, but the defense seemed to be the area that was just one piece away from being elite,” Bundy added in his article.

“Crosby is that piece, and even though they’d lose a promising prospect like Williams (one sack, 11 solo tackles in nine appearances), the desire to win now outweighs the future.”

It will be interesting to see if San Francisco puts themselves in a position where, if the situation presents itself around the trade deadline, they jump on it and make an offer similar to what Bundy has proposed.

49ers Likely to Wait, See What They Have Before Making a Trade

Meanwhile, David Lombardi of the SF Standard recently noted that he doesn’t expect the Niners to make a blockbuster trade for Crosby or any player of that caliber until the team sees what it has on its current roster.

“It probably is a team-by-team determination of risk for Maxx Crosby, but it is something that the 49ers would have to consider, ” Lombardi said in a June 17 video on his YouTube channel. “I think that’s why it’s something that probably isn’t realistically going to be executable until the season starts and you know exactly, or more precisely, what you’re going to need to make a run.”