Raiders Maxx Crosby Issues Blunt Message to Young 49ers Fan

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the teams in the speculation conversation regarding Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Nonetheless, no move was made on the part of the Niners this offseason after the failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens.

Moreover, it’s unlikely that Crosby is moved between now and the start of the 2026 NFL season. Still, if the Raiders star shows he’s healthy and the Silver and Black gets off to a sluggish start, a move could happen before the trade deadline later this year.

Meanwhile, a young 49ers fan is doing her part to lure Crosby to the Niners, as the Raiders edge rusher was asked about heading to the Bay Area.

“I literally made a post about you a couple of weeks ago, so I have to ask on behalf of the Faithful: Will you please join the 49ers?” the young 49ers fan asked Crosby (h/t Vegas Sports Today).

As a result, the fan got an honest response from Crosby.

“I can’t,” Crosby said. “I can’t. Hey, I still appreciate you doing your homework, though. You never know. You’re the best, though.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Maxx Crosby Would Fit Niners Dressing Room

Crosby would be a name to watch later in the year at the trade deadline if he’s producing on a rebuilding team and the Niners are challenging for the NFC West division title. Moreover, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn believes the Niners are keen on the player and noted that Crosby would be an ideal fit in the team’s locker room.

“With Maxx Crosby, I firmly believe they’re interested,“ Cohn said in a June 23 video on his YouTube channel. “He would fit their locker room. He would fit their culture. I think he would go to UFC fights with Nick Bosa; I think he would hang out with George Kittle.

“I don’t know if he’d laugh at his jokes, but he would fit the culture, and he would fill a huge need, and I think the Niners want him. The question is, would the Raiders trade him to the Niners? I don’t think they care anymore. I don’t think there’s this rivalry between the teams. They’re in Vegas now.”

49ers Insider on Maxx Crosby Speculation

Meanwhile, David Lombardi of the SF Standard recently noted that he doesn’t expect the Niners to make a blockbuster trade for Crosby or any player of that caliber until the team sees what it has on its current roster.

“It probably is a team-by-team determination of risk for Maxx Crosby, but it is something that the 49ers would have to consider,“ Lombardi said in a June 17 video on his YouTube channel. “I think that’s why it’s something that probably isn’t realistically going to be executable until the season starts and you know exactly, or more precisely, what you’re going to need to make a run.”