Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Strong 49ers Take Before 2026 Season

The San Francisco 49ers have been in the speculation conversation regarding Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby. A deal for the veteran pass rusher doesn’t appear on the horizon before the 2026 NFL season.

Nonetheless, if the Raiders stumble out of the gate, the speculation will intensify. Moreover, if the Niners have a good start to the campaign, many would want to see San Francisco make a blockbuster trade to keep on par with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

In a ranking of the suitors for Crosby, Austen Bundy of FanSided put the 49ers in that top spot as the Raiders star would be a major boost to the team’s pass rush.

“Despite myriad injuries last year, the San Francisco 49ers still managed to win a lot of games and compete in the playoffs,” Bundy wrote in a June 27 article. “It likely won’t be as fortunate this year should that happen again.

“The defense is where the 49ers should be bulking back up, and Crosby would fill a significant pass-rushing hole. Plus a deal with Las Vegas may be the best middle finger to a troublesome asset San Francisco has been dying to get return value for.”

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

What Would the 49ers Have to Give Up for Maxx Crosby?

Bundy also shared what a potential 49ers-to-Raiders package for Crosby would look like. For starters, it will involve multiple draft picks, as those are valuable for a rebuilding team like the Silver and Black.

“San Francisco would probably still have to part with a first-rounder, but there’s a possibility general manager John Lynch could persuade Las Vegas into taking a pair of conditional second-rounders in future years,” Bundy added in his article.

“Those would upgrade should the 49ers go a certain distance in the playoffs and/or Crosby plays a majority of snaps. Keeping Crosby on the west coast may also be a likelier move than him going east.”

Niners Have an Interest In the Raiders Star

It’s unlikely any trade will happen now, but down the road, it could make sense for the Niners, who reportedly have an interest in the pass rusher. In a June 15 video on his YouTube channel, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn shared an update on where the team stands in its interest in the veteran pass rusher.

“The 49ers aren’t necessarily done making moves this offseason,” Cohn said. “According to a source, they’re one of several teams that are still interested in trading for Maxx Crosby.

“What it would take to trade for Maxx Crosby would be a first-round pick and a player, or a first-round pick and a second-round pick. I say the Niners should make both offers. Let the Raiders pick what they want. You can have a first and a second or a first and Mykel Williams.”

It will be interesting to see if, around the trade deadline, the 49ers decide to make a serious offer for the Raiders star.