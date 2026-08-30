Why Rams’ Aaron Donald Signing is Bad News for 49ers

The NFC West just became more difficult for the San Francisco 49ers after the Los Angeles Rams and DT Aaron Donald agreed on a 1-year contract.

“He’s back: Rams star Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement and returning to the Rams on a one-year, $20M deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $30M,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

After trading for DE Myles Garrett this offseason, the Rams add Donald to their defensive front. Garrett recently broke the single-season sack record with 23 during the 2025 regular season with the Cleveland Browns.

Donald was one of the best defensive linemen before he retired. The two will fortify one of the scariest defensive fronts in the NFL this season.

49ers Face Donald and the Rams in Week 1

The 49ers will be the first team tested against the new-look Rams.

The two teams will face one another in an extremely early in-division matchup in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

The 49ers and the Rams will travel across the Pacific to play in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sep. 10.

San Francisco will have to play their NFC West rival again on Dec. 13 at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers’ path to win the NFC just became more difficult. The NFC West alone now includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the star-studded Rams.

49ers Still Have a Big Question Mark Along Their Offensive Line

The 49ers’ starting offensive group is fairly set except for the left guard position. Kyle Shanahan has rotated different players at the position throughout the preseason.

San Francisco could go with rookie OL Carver Willis, whom the 49ers took in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

They could also start second-year player Connor Colby or veteran OL Robert Jones.

Update: The 49ers released Robert Jones. They traded for Texans interior OL Jarret Patterson, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Colby was a 7th round draft choice in 2025. Jones did not play with the Miami Dolphins last year because of a season-ending injury.

No matter who the 49ers choose to start, it will be a tough challenge against the Rams’ defensive line.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports wrote on X: “And there you have it: Aaron Donald vs. the interior of the 49ers’ offensive line Week 1 in Melbourne.”

San Francisco’s potential starting line group could look like: LT Trent Williams, LG, C Jake Brendel, RG Dominick Puni, RT Colton McKivitz.

Aaron Donald’s Career with the Rams

49er fans are familiar with Donald. The DT has spent 10 seasons in the NFL, all with the Rams.

Donald has racked up 111 career sacks and 176 tackles for loss. He was named to the Pro Bowl every year of his career. He was also a first-team All-Pro in 8 out of the 10 seasons.

The Rams’ defensive tackle last played in 2023, when he played 16 regular-season games. He racked up 8 sacks and 16 tackles for loss that season.