49ers Receive Blunt Stance on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The San Francisco 49ers saw their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, make a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett. As a result, all eyes are on the Niners to see if there’s any response.

Moreover, San Francisco still has question marks heading into the 2026 NFL season, and one of them is whether the team has done enough to improve its pass rush, which finished last in sacks with 20.

With that in mind, there was a speculative piece from the California Post’s Vincent Bonsignore, who pitched a trade idea involving Maxx Crosby and the 49ers.

It’s a home run type of move, but KNBR’s Larry Krueger believes that the Niners shouldn’t be looking to make a home run type of trade to match the Rams, especially if they have to give up a first – and second-round pick along with a promising player like Mykel Williams.

“I’d love to see them use their financial flexibility and cap room to bring in one or two more pieces at the cutdown to make them a better overall team,” Krueger said in a June 7 video on his YouTube channel. “But the whole thing, if I’m going to trade a first and a second, I don’t want to trade Mykel. I’d rather trade Mykel and then no first.

“I’ll trade Mykel and a second and something else, but I’m not trading Mykel and a first-rounder. I mean, not for a guy who just failed a physical in Baltimore, and we don’t know about the knee. He played super hard, played hurt, but eventually your body breaks.”

Niners Urged to Hold Onto Their Draft Picks

Moreover, Krueger states that he’d rather hold onto the draft capital than make any trade similar to what the Rams had to give up for Garrett.

“I like draft picks. Why? Because draft picks are the future. Draft picks give you flexibility, and I also believe in the ability to find guys. You go with these older guys, and you’re paying a price at their peak, and their value is always going to go down.

“It’s just about how fast it goes down [and] does it go down really fast? Does it go down a little bit? Does it go down a lot? It’s like buying a house at the pinnacle of the market, the apex of the market, only to know that the market is going down. Anytime you buy a car and drive it off the lot, it’s a depreciating asset instantly.”

49ers Told to Go All-In and Trade for Maxx Crosby

While Krueger is on the side of not trading for Crosby if it costs as much as the Rams paid for Garrett, 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn believes the Niners should go all in for the Las Vegas Raiders star.

“I think [the 49ers] could do [trade for Crosby] for two firsts; maybe it would not even take two firsts,” Cohn said in a June 1 video from his YouTube channel. “The fact that he failed that physical, maybe they could trade him. I do not know. So I guess the Raiders are feeling like, why trade low? Why sell low? Get him back on the field, see what he can do, see what he can show. Maybe they can rehabilitate his trade value.

“So let us say the Raiders are unwilling to trade Maxx Crosby until the deadline, when they are definitely out of it, and Maxx Crosby is once again worth two first-round picks. I would trade the picks unless the season was going off the rails and he would not save it. But I do not see the season going like that.”