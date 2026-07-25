49ers Release 24-Year-Old Player Ahead of Training Camp

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to launch training camp on Sunday, July 26, the front office is already making moves to refine the roster.

Following a busy offseason spent reshaping the team through free agency and the draft, San Francisco is wasting no time making cutdowns ahead of another Super Bowl push.

Evan Anderson Released By 49ers

49ers General Manager John Lynch announced that the team has released defensive tackle Evan Anderson before training camp.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote, “The 49ers placed the following on the active/PUP list at the opening of training camp today: TE George Kittle (Achilles), DE Mykel Williams (ACL), RB Isaac Guerendo (pec), DT Alfred Collins (shoulder). The 49ers released DT Evan Anderson.”

The 6-foot 3-inch, 326-pound defensive tackle out of Florida Atlantic University went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Anderson saw limited action in his stint with San Francisco. The 24-year-old played in 12 games and made one start in 2024. He recorded 24 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in his 49ers tenure.

The defensive tackle did not see the field during the 2025 season and spent the year on the practice squad before his eventual release.

49ers Reshape Defensive Line

The San Francisco 49ers spent this offseason trying to rebuild their defensive line. Last year’s group recorded the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025.

The 49ers traded a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. The 27-year-old could be a force in the interior after recording 17 sacks in 5 seasons with the Cowboys.

San Francisco also addressed their defensive line through the NFL Draft. They selected Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height in the third round and Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton in the fourth round.

Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams’ season-ending injuries were a big reason why the 49ers’ defensive line lacked production. But John Lynch and the 49ers expect Bosa to be healthy by Week 1. Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in November of 2025, probably will not be ready before the season-opener in Melbourne, Australia.

While Bosa’s return will be massive for the 49ers, they will have to replace last year’s sack-leader, Bryce Huff. Huff made a surprise announcement when he retired from the NFL at just 27-years-old.

The 49ers also return key pieces to their defensive line group. Defensive tackles Alfred Collins and C.J West are entering their second season with San Francisco after solid rookie campaigns.

49ers Training Camp Right Around the Corner

The San Francisco 49ers released their 2026 training camp schedule. They will have 11 total practices before the preseason starts.

Their first training camp practice starts on Monday, Jul 26, and concludes on Sunday, Aug 16.