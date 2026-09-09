49ers Turn to ‘Relentless’ Rookie After Devastating Injury to Starter

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a devastating blow when 6-foot-5, 332-pound starting defensive tackle Alfred Collins — who seemed poised for a breakout season — tore his patellar tendon at practice on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers now must turn to a rookie, Gracen Halton, to team up with 2nd-year defensive tackle C.J. West to try to fill Collins’ shoes.

Halton seems most primed to fill the role after a stellar preseason.

“Collins was slated to start next to Osa Odighizuwa at defensive tackle in Friday’s season opener against the Rams in Australia,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote on September 9. “Fellow second-year player CJ West likely will step into that role now, with rookie Gracen Halton also playing significant snaps.”

The 49ers traded with the Dallas Cowboys for Odighizuwa in March.

Halton Called ‘Relentless’ and Praised for Versatility

Halton, a 4th-round pick out of Oklahoma, went viral for a play in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans in which he dominated offensive lineman Peter Skoronski — a former 1st-round pick and the NFL’s highest-paid guard after signing a 4-year, $100 million contract extension on August 7.

“Once I get hot, it’s over with,” Halton told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I win one and then next thing you know, I’m in my head like, okay, I got this. So I build that confidence and it’s over.”

Halton went massively viral for a play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans in which he dominated offensive lineman Peter Skoronski — a former 1st-round pick and the NFL’s highest-paid guard after signing a 4-year, $100 million contract extension on August 7.

“Once I get hot, it’s over with,” Halton told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I win one and then next thing you know, I’m in my head like, okay, I got this. So I build that confidence and it’s over.”

Halton Likely Earned Role Before Collins Injury

The 49ers used the No. 107 overall pick on Halton and signed him to a 4-year, $5.6 million contract. Halton could be an incredibly valuable depth piece.

“Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton was a fourth-round pick and brings value both as a pass-rusher and against the run,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote on August 4. “He earned a 76.9 PFF pass-rush grade after generating 30 pressures on 259 pass-rushing snaps in 2025. He was even better against the run, earning a career-high 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in his final season at Oklahoma.”

It’s hard to imagine someone who is 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds being undersized to play defensive tackle in the NFL, but that’s where thngs were at with Halton before the draft.

“An undersized 3-technique with disruptive attributes, Halton is best suited for a rotational role in a movement-based front,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He plays with synced hands and feet and good lateral agility. His initial quickness makes him quite slippery, but a centered block can clear him from the run lane due to his lack of mass/anchor.”