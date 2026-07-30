San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Interested In 5-Year NFL Veteran

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news that they brought in several players for a workout.

One of those players included Khalil Herbert.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in seven games for the New York Jets.

Schefter wrote: “49ers tried out veteran RBs Raheem Blackshear, Khalil Herbert and Owen Wright.”

Looking At Herbert

Herbert was picked in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears.

In that span, Herbert appeared in 48 games (and rushed for 1,791 yards).

Following the Bears, Herbert had a quick stint with the Cincinnati Bengals (before the Jets).

Social Media Reacts To News

Here’s what people were saying:

David Lombardi: “49ers worked out 3 running backs in their attempt to temporarily replace Jordan James, who broke a rib: Raheem Blackshear Khalil Herbert Owen Wright Blackshear and Herbert were teammates in 2020 at Virginia Tech. All 3 backs are 5-foot-9 and have return specialist experience”

@RyanRutherchevy: “How is Khalil Herbert still unsigned?”

@Baddochenjn73: “Shanahan could turn a grocery store cashier into a productive running back.”

Brian Peacock: “Was a big fan of Khalil Herbert coming out of college. Return ability gives a path to stick vs just being training camp depth.”

@NinerTribe004: “Khalil Herbert!!!! RB’s be getting did dirty He was just a promising up and coming RB not to long ago Did he get hurt or something?”

Looking At The 49ers

The 49ers will play their first game of the new season on September 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.