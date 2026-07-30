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San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Interested In 5-Year NFL Veteran

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 07: Khalil Herbert #31 of the New York Jets runs onto the field prior to the NFL 2025 game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on December 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news that they brought in several players for a workout.

One of those players included Khalil Herbert.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in seven games for the New York Jets.

Schefter wrote: “49ers tried out veteran RBs Raheem Blackshear, Khalil Herbert and Owen Wright.”

Looking At Herbert

GettyKhalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Herbert was picked in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears.

In that span, Herbert appeared in 48 games (and rushed for 1,791 yards).

GettyKhalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears rushes with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field on December 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the Bears, Herbert had a quick stint with the Cincinnati Bengals (before the Jets).

Social Media Reacts To News

GettyKhalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears gestures for a first down during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Here’s what people were saying:

David Lombardi: “49ers worked out 3 running backs in their attempt to temporarily replace Jordan James, who broke a rib: Raheem Blackshear Khalil Herbert Owen Wright Blackshear and Herbert were teammates in 2020 at Virginia Tech. All 3 backs are 5-foot-9 and have return specialist experience”

@RyanRutherchevy: “How is Khalil Herbert still unsigned?”

@Baddochenjn73: “Shanahan could turn a grocery store cashier into a productive running back.”

GettyKhalil Herbert #31 of the New York Jets runs onto the field prior to the NFL 2025 game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on December 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brian Peacock: “Was a big fan of Khalil Herbert coming out of college. Return ability gives a path to stick vs just being training camp depth.”

@NinerTribe004: “Khalil Herbert!!!! RB’s be getting did dirty He was just a promising up and coming RB not to long ago Did he get hurt or something?”

Looking At The 49ers

GettyGeneral Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

The 49ers will play their first game of the new season on September 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Interested In 5-Year NFL Veteran

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