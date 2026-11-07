Richard Sherman Makes Strong Statement on 49ers QB Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers return to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco enters the matchup at 6-1 after its bye week but will be without several key players. The 49ers have already ruled out wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk.

Despite all the injuries San Francisco has endured this season, quarterback Brock Purdy has played the position as well as anyone in his fifth NFL season.

Richard Sherman Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

Former All-Pro cornerback and Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman discussed Purdy during the latest episode of his podcast.

Sherman made a strong statement, calling the 49ers quarterback the NFL MVP through the first eight weeks of the season.

“Most valuable player in the NFL we’re going to start with the number one team on my power rankings Brock Purdy,” Sherman said. “Missing his top five receivers, continues to keep this team afloat, continues to get this offense functioning at a high level. I know there were a lot of turnovers last week against the Atlanta Falcons, but that didn’t change my pick.”

Richard Sherman says Brock Purdy is his MVP of the league at the halfway point of the season https://t.co/jxdMlPgaY4 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 7, 2026

Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

San Francisco last played in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons before its bye week. Purdy completed 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The 49ers had just four active wide receivers.

Through seven starts this season, Purdy has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,748 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s also rushed 32 times for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Purdy has had to rely heavily on tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey, as they’ve been pretty much the only two reliable options the 49ers offense has consistently had on the field week in and week out this season.

Yet, Purdy is currently on pace to throw the most touchdown passes and fewest interceptions of his NFL career as he tries to lead the Niners to the Super Bowl.