Ricky Pearsall’s Heartfelt Post After Surgery Sparks Reactions From 49ers Teammates

Not long into training camp, the San Francisco 49ers revealed that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was preparing for his third NFL season, would undergo season-ending knee surgery due to a lingering issue from last year.

On Thursday, ahead of the 49ers’ first preseason game, Pearsall seemingly underwent surgery for the injury and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring a picture of himself in a hospital bed alongside his family.

Pearsall’s Message on Instagram

“Nothing to be disappointed about. No regrets. No what ifs. Just peace in the midst of yet another trial, knowing I did everything I could,” Pearsall said on Social Media. “I gave myself time to disconnect from the world, process everything, and shift my focus toward what’s ahead over these next 9 months.

“All I’ve ever known is football. I’ve never missed a game because of a football injury in my entire career. So when I got the news, it was hard to wrap my mind around the fact that the same injury I had been fighting through, the one that was supposed to be alright, was ultimately going to require surgery and end my 2026 season.

“Just like that, face to face with another challenge… But now it’s time. Time to completely shift my mind. Time to hone in on every aspect of myself, mentally, physically, and spiritually.

“And there’s a different kind of peace that comes with knowing you did everything in your power to prepare yourself, fight through it, and keep going. At some point, you leave the rest to God… So that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Pearsall’s 49ers Teammates React to Post

Pearsall certainly had plenty of support, receiving messages from several of his 49ers teammates shortly after sharing his post.

“Amen Ricky! Love you dog,” Christian McCaffrey said.

“You’ll be back better than ever,” Kyle Juszczyk wrote.

Mac Jones commented, “Keep going my guy!!!”

“It’s gonna be legendary!!” Fred Warner added.