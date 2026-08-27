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Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on Possible Punishment for 49ers Owner Jed York

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Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell attends Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)

On Aug. 23, attention across the NFL world turned to the San Francisco 49ers when owner Jed York.

York responded to a prostitution website created by an officer with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, and police arrested him in East Palestine, Ohio, on Aug. 23 after he allegedly arranged sexual activity for $140.

He ultimately pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges and received a one-day jail sentence. York also paid roughly $1,150 in fines and surrendered the $160 he had on him at the time of his arrest.

Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on 49ers Owner

York did not attend the NFL owners meeting Wednesday in Atlanta, but Commissioner Roger Goodell was there and addressed the situation when asked about possible punishment for York.

York has been the principle owner of the 49ers since 2024, but he has led the franchise as its chief executive officer since 2008.

“Yes, it’s being reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” Goodell said, via Mark Maske of Front Office Sports. “We’ll do that and when there’s something to be reported, we’ll talk.”

York’s Background

York, 46, was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio and his family has owned the 49ers since 1977.

After briefly working as a financial analyst in New York City, he joined the organization as director of strategic planning before eventually becoming CEO.

Many within the 49ers organization have avoided discussing the situation as they focus on the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 10 when they travel to Australia to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on Possible Punishment for 49ers Owner Jed York

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