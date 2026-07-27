San Francisco 49ers 3rd Round Pick Leaves Carted Off From Camp: Report

San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Romello Height was carted off the practice field Monday after an alarming scene brought the team’s training-camp session to an early conclusion.

The initial concern eased shortly afterward. The 49ers announced that Height was suffering from cramps, according to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco.

Maiocco initially reported that members of the medical staff appeared to be working on Height’s right leg and both arms. The rookie was then lifted onto a cart, and practice ended shortly after his departure.

“The 49ers announce that Romello Height had cramps,” Maiocco wrote in a subsequent update.

The clarification is encouraging for a San Francisco defense that could need Height to play meaningful snaps early in his rookie season. The 49ers selected the Texas Tech product with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Romello Height Has an Opening in 49ers’ Pass-Rush Rotation

Although cramps are generally a much better outcome than the significant injury initially feared, Height’s condition will remain worth monitoring as the 49ers continue camp.

San Francisco did not use an early third-round selection on Height merely to stash him at the bottom of the roster. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound defender enters the NFL after producing 111 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over a six-season college career, according to the team. Ten of those sacks came during his final season at Texas Tech.

Height’s immediate path to playing time has also become clearer. He projects as a situational edge rusher who can spell San Francisco’s starters and enter in obvious passing situations.

That role carries added importance for a defense looking for more consistent pressure opposite Nick Bosa. Height does not have the size of a traditional every-down defensive end, but his explosiveness, experience and pass-rush technique give him a chance to contribute without being asked to handle a full workload immediately.

An extended absence would have reduced San Francisco’s options while the coaching staff evaluates its defensive-line rotation. The cramps diagnosis instead gives Height a chance to return without losing substantial developmental time, provided he responds normally and the team has no further concerns.

The 49ers announce that Romello Height had cramps. https://t.co/15mdNU5ZgC — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 27, 2026

Nick Bosa Has Already Praised the 49ers Rookie

Height had generated positive attention before Monday’s exit.

Bosa recently praised the rookie’s ability to absorb the defensive system and suggested Height could help the 49ers early. That endorsement is notable because young defensive linemen often need time to adjust to NFL technique, assignments and the physical demands of playing against professional offensive tackles.

Height also enters the league as a more experienced prospect than the typical rookie. His college career included stops at Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech, with 28 starts across 50 appearances.

That background does not guarantee an immediate impact, but it could shorten his adjustment period. San Francisco can initially use him in a defined role—attacking quarterbacks from the edge—while he develops the strength and consistency required to become a more complete defender.

Monday’s scene appeared frightening because of the attention Height received from the medical staff and the need to transport him from the field. The subsequent update changed the outlook considerably.

Rather than facing an apparent long-term injury to one of their highest draft picks, the 49ers appear to be dealing with a training-camp interruption for a rookie who remains positioned to compete for early snaps.