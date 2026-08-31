49ers Roster Cuts Bring New Brandon Aiyuk Development

The San Francisco 49ers finished their roster cuts without releasing Brandon Aiyuk. Then they made a move that offered another indication of just how far the two sides have separated.

Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is switching from No. 7 to No. 11, the number Aiyuk wore throughout his five seasons on the field with San Francisco according to David Lombardi, who also noted that Aiyuk remains on the reserve/left squad list.

It is only a jersey-number change. It does not alter Aiyuk’s contract or formally end his time with the organization.

But coming immediately after the 49ers set their initial roster for the 2026 season, it is hard to miss the symbolism.

Brandon Aiyuk Remains Outside 49ers Roster After Cuts

Aiyuk was not among the players San Francisco needed to cut to reach its roster limit.

He remains on the reserve/left squad list, where the 49ers placed him in December 2025 after he stopped reporting to the team while recovering from his 2024 knee injury. General manager John Lynch explained at the opening of training camp that the designation means Aiyuk isn’t part of San Francisco’s active roster.

The distinction matters now.

Aiyuk remains under contract with San Francisco and cannot simply sign elsewhere, but he doesn’t take up one of the team’s roster spots. He can also remain on the left-squad list without being paid while he does not report, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

So when the 49ers finalized their initial roster Sunday, there was no deadline forcing them to either release Aiyuk or bring him back.

Their initial group instead featured six active receivers: Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel Sr., Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing.

That leaves Aiyuk in essentially the same contractual limbo he’s occupied for months — except someone else will now be wearing No. 11.

49ers Give Demarcus Robinson Aiyuk’s No. 11

The number switch emerged as San Francisco made several post-cutdown uniform changes.

Stribling is moving from No. 15 to Robinson’s old No. 7, Cowing is changing from No. 6 to No. 4 and Robinson will take No. 11, according to Barrows.

For Aiyuk, that number had been part of his 49ers identity since the organization selected him No. 25 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

He developed into a second-team All-Pro while wearing it, topping out with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Two years later, Lynch publicly acknowledged in January 2026 that it was “safe to say” Aiyuk had played his final snap for San Francisco.

The team still hasn’t completed the separation.

Aiyuk said in June that he wanted the 49ers to release him and that he would sign with the Washington Commanders if they did. San Francisco, however, has retained his contractual rights rather than granting that request.