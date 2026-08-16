Latest 49ers Roster Projection Leaves Out 8-Year Veteran WR

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their 2026 season opener on Sep. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, against the Los Angeles Rams.

They narrowly lost their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, 19-13. The 49ers concluded their 10th out of 11 training camp practices on Saturday.

San Francisco will hold their last training camp on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Numerous players have showcased their talent this offseason to make the 53-man roster.

However, veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk has missed considerable time since suffering a calf injury in the first training camp. It has opened the door for other players at the position to display their abilities.

Christian Kirk Not Projected To Make 49ers’ 53-Man Roster

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area released his 49ers’ roster projection on Saturday.

There were no big surprises outside of 8-year veteran Christian Kirk and 2024 fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing missing the projected roster.

Maiocco listed six wide receivers he expects to make the team: Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Will Pauling.

Maiocco detailed his decision to cut Kirk and Cowing: “Pauling has been impressive in training camp, and his ability to comfortably field punts gives him a slight edge right now over Kirk and Jacob Cowing, who have missed considerable time with injuries. Watkins is doing well in training camp, and he carried that momentum over into the game Thursday night. His speed and playmaking ability seems to make it unlikely the 49ers would allow him to get away at this stage of his career.”

Kirk and the 49ers agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason that is worth up to $6 million.

Looking At Christian Kirk’s Career

The 29-year-old receiver spent last season with the Houston Texans before signing with the 49ers.

Kirk recorded 28 receptions for a career-low 239 receiving yards. However, he was a big factor in the Texans’ passing attack in the playoffs. Kirk totaled 10 catches for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns in two postseason games.

The 8-year veteran has also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. His best season came in 2022 with Jacksonville when he recorded 84 receptions, 1,108 yards, and 8 touchdowns. All of which were career-highs.

Breaking Down the WRs Projected To Make 49ers Roster

Evans is a no-brainer to make the team. He had 11 consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards before an injury-riddled 2025. Evans signed a 3-year, $42.4 million contract this offseason.

There was a lot of hype coming out of training camp around Stribling. The rookie wide receiver proved why after recording 7 catches for 62 yards in the first half of the 49ers’ preseason opener. He was the 33rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Samuel was recently signed to a one-year, $7 million contract to rejoin his former team. The 29-year-old spent 6 years in San Francisco and understands head coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.

Demarcus Robinson is another veteran receiver. He has spent 10 years across the NFL and was a part of the 49ers squad last season.

Jordan Watkins is a young, speedy receiver. The Ole Miss product was the 49ers’ 2025 fourth-round pick. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash.

Will Pauling was one of the 49ers’ undrafted free agents this year. He has shined in training camp thus far. WR coach Leonard Hankerson said the rookie “has been the most physical receiver” in the blocking game earlier in camp.