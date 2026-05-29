49ers Rumors Take New Turn After Shanahan’s Joey Bosa Comments

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2026 NFL season as a top Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

John Lynch and company have put together an aggressive offseason thus far. The headline move was signing star wide receiver Mike Evans in NFL free agency.

Outside of that move, the 49ers made a few other quality additions. Most notably, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was brought back after a short stint with the Denver Broncos.

Recently, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding another potential aggressive move. There are still some quality free agents left on the market, with one of them being Joey Bosa. Of course, he is the brother of current San Francisco star Nick Bosa.

Keeping that in mind, Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about the rumors tying the 49ers to the older Bosa.

Kyle Shanahan Comments on 49ers-Joey Bosa Rumors

As shared by Jose Sanchez of Sports Illustrated, Shanahan very clearly likes the idea of adding Bosa. However, he did admit that the move might not be possible.

“I love signing good players,” Shanahan said. “I look at our team as, we kind of have our team, and anyone else we can figure out to bring, especially someone like that, that would be awesome. But that stuff’s not always possible.”

Bringing in another proven pass rusher would be a wise decision for San Francisco. Last season, injuries completely wrecked the 49ers’ pass rush, with both Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams going down with torn ACL’s.

Bosa may not be the superstar that he once was with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’s still more than capable of making an impact in pass rushing situations.

What Would Joey Bosa Bring to San Francisco’s Defense?

Last season, the 30-year-old pass rusher played for the Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 15 games, racking up 29 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and two defended passes.

That was his first season away from the Chargers.

Bosa has played in the NFL for 10 years now. He has totaled 122 games played and has produced 372 tackles, 77 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and five defended passes.

Unfortunately, injuries have played a big part in the older Bosa’s career. He has been unable to consistently stay on the field. Otherwise, his production would look much more impressive.

All of that being said, it is clear that the San Francisco 49ers have interest in signing Bosa. Whether or not they will be able to get a deal done remains to be seen. This is something to keep an eye on moving forward.