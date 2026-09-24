49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 1 TD Away From Making NFL History

If you’re looking at the San Francisco 49ers roster and trying to identify which players might end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, at least 4 candidates are on the offensive side of the ball alone.

Tight end George Kittle has an outside shot. Wide receiver Mike Evans has a great case.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams seems like a lock. So does running back Christian McCaffrey, who is just 1 touchdown away from making NFL history.

“49ers RB Christian McCaffrey needs one more TD reception to set a new NFL mark for most TD catches by a running back,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “He’s tied with Marshall Faulk at 36.”

McCaffrey scored his 99th and 100th career touchdowns in a 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

“50 TD in a Panthers uniform … now 50 scores in Niners gear,” ESPN Insights wrote on its official X account on September 20. “Christian McCaffrey is the 3rd player in NFL history to score 50+ TD for multiple franchises, joining Hall-of-Famers Marshall Faulk (Colts, Rams) and Randy Moss (Vikings, Patriots).”

McCaffrey Has Torched Cards Throughout Career

McCaffrey has absolutely brutalized the 49ers’ Week 3 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, throughout his career.

The last time he faced the Cardinals, in a 41-22 49ers win in Week 11 of the 2025 regular season, McCaffrey had 121 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns.

In 2023, when McCaffrey was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, he put up 358 yards of total offense and scored 7 touchdowns in 2 wins over the Cardinals.