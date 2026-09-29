Ex-49ers All-Pro Called NFL’s ‘Biggest Free Agent Steal’

If there is 1 player from their recent past that the San Francisco 49ers probably wish they still had on their roster, it’s probably safety Talanoa Hufanga.

That’s because Hufanga is playing his position as well as anyone in the NFL right now — he’s just doing it for the Denver Broncos, where he signed a 3-year, $39 million free-agent contract before the 2025 season.

Hufanga put his full skill set on display in a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 with 5 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 TFL, and 2 interceptions, including a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 4th quarter and the game-winning interception in the Broncos’ end zone.

Hufanga’s play was the biggest reason the Broncos rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit to win and improve to 2-1 — his sack and both of his interceptions came in the 4th quarter.

Now, guess who the Broncos play in Week 4? The undefeated 49ers.

“He’s the biggest steal in free agency in recent memory,” Broncos defensive end and fellow NFL All-Pro Zach Allen told DNVR’s Zac Stevens about Hufanga. “I think the fact that we got him; he’s incredible, heartbeat of the defense. What he did tonight was awesome, and so happy for him. He’s been doing it for so long, so we’re just really fortunate to have him.”

“Talanoa Hufanga of the Broncos is the only NFL player to have: multiple picks, a 50+ yard pick-6, a sack …in any single quarter of any single game (since sacks were first officially tracked for defenders in 1982),” OptaStats wrote on its official X account.

More Praise Rolls in for Talanoa Hufanga

It’s tough to sort out all the superlatives heaped on Hufanga, who is already making a case for his 3rd NFL All-Pro selection — he was named All-Pro in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers and in his 1st season with the Broncos in 2025.

“Talanoa Hufanga became the first player in Broncos history (and just the 5th in NFL history) to have these in a single game: 1 sack 2 INTs 1 pick six,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Historic game for Hufanga.”

Hufanga Shook Off Injury Issues With 49ers

Hufanga came to the Broncos after injury issues cost him 17 games over his final 2 seasons with the 49ers in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, he bounced back with a career year — he started all 17 regular-season games for just the 2nd time and finished with career highs in tackles (106), TFL (6), sacks (2.0) and pass deflections (11).

Making big-time plays and filling up the stat sheet is nothing new for Hufanga, who was a 2-time All-Pac-12 pick, unanimous All-American, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at USC in 2020 with 62 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles, along with an interception return for a touchdown.

The 49ers drafted Hufanga in the 5th round (No. 180 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fans were also quick to point out that his interception return for a touchdown against the Rams wasn’t the 1st time he’d done that to reigning NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, who set the NFL record for the most interceptions thrown returned for touchdowns with Hufanga’s pick-6.

Hufanga 1st returned an interception of Stafford 52 yards for a touchdown in a 49ers’ win over the Rams in October 2022.

“Talanoa Hufanga now has 2 pick-6s against Matthew Stafford in his career — one with the 49ers, and one that helps the 49ers,” The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi wrote on his official X account.