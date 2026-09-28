San Franciscio 49ers Officially Add Matthew Judon to Roster

Just a day after their 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are bringing in a notable name to their organization.

The news was released on Monday afternoon that the 49ers are signing 4X Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to their practice squad.

49ers.com wrote (on 9/28):

“Judon (6-3, 265) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Ravens (2016-20), New England Patriots (2021-23), Atlanta Falcons (2024), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Buffalo Bills (2025), he has appeared in 145 games (100 starts) and registered 423 tackles, 72.0 sacks, 20 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception (returned for a touchdown), earning four Pro Bowl honors (2020-23).”

San Francisco 49ers Add Matthew Judon to Practice Squad

Matt Judon is 34 years old, and he played in a total of 14 games (three starts) in 2025 between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Across 145 total games played in 10 NFL seasons, Judon has logged 72 sacks, 429 total tackles, and 177 QB hits.

It’s a good depth add to the Niners’ defense, and only time will tell how much of a role he will have with this current group. However, after allowing 30 points to the Cardinals and losing Nick Bosa, San Francisco is clearly emphasizing adding players in the wake of a multitude of injuries.

Judon’s best season (2021) included 15.5 sacks, 36 solo tackles, 14 for a loss, and 28 QB hits. He finished ninth in defensive player of the year voting that season with the New England Patriots.

Since that season, Judon has just 9.0 sacks.

More on What Matthew Judon Signing Means for 49ers

It’s truly unknown what this Judon signing will mean for the Niners’ defense, as he’s an aged pass rusher, but with the 49ers’ lack of quality pass rush options and injuries piling, he is a good veteran depth option and could even see some time on the field in the coming weeks, depending on how quickly he adapts to Raheem Morris’s system.

However, that being said, Judon has some familiarity with Raheem Morris from his time in 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Rather than needing younger players to take every snap, the 49ers can rotate Judon into obvious passing situations and keep other players fresher.