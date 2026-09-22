San Francisco 49ers Announce Brutal Injury Updates on 2 Players After Dolphins Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 of the NFL season after recording a dominant 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

However, they didn’t get out of their home opener unscathed. San Francisco suffered several injuries during the contest, and head coach Kyle Shanahan gave updates on them Monday.

49ers Announce Brutal Injury Updates on 2 Players

While veteran wide receiver Mike Evans seems fine despite leaving the game with a hip injury, and Romello Height could potentially play this week after undergoing surgery for a broken hand, the 49ers will be without two players for the foreseeable future.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. both sustained high-ankle sprains in the game.

Shanahan noted that both players are going to miss some time and are potential candidates to go on IR with their injuries, which would mean a minimum of four weeks on the sidelines.

Both #49ers WR Demarcus Robinson and DT James Thompson Jr have high-ankle sprains are expected to miss 4-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/qbMjYFep6d — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) September 21, 2026

Thompson Jr. has been in a rotation across the 49ers’ defensive line early on this year and stands at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds. He’s played 42 total snaps through the first two weeks.

As for Robinson, he’s stepped into a pretty important role in a depleted WR room. San Francisco is already without Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, and De’Zhaun Stribling, and Robinson was emerging as the No. 3 wide receiver.

He has five receptions over the first two games for a total of 84 yards and a touchdown. Against Miami, he had three receptions for 34 yards before exiting with an injury.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco will host the Arizona Cardinals this week as the 49ers look to move to 3-0.

Without Robinson and with the team likely to limit Evans’ workload this week, the 49ers could look to add a wide receiver to the active roster or practice squad. Shanahan said the team could explore that option after Sunday’s game while ruling out a potential return for Brandon Aiyuk.

“Christian Kirk’s got a couple weeks until he can come back, but we still have guys out there that we have played with,” Shanahan said. “I’m sure we’ll have to add somebody, whether it’s the practice squad or to the roster, but those are things we’ll start discussing tonight.”

When asked if Aiyuk is an option, Shanahan responded, “No.”