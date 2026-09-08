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San Francisco 49ers Announce Nick Bosa News Before Rams Game

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San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 05: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have been in Melbourne, Australia, for several days as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of Thursday night’s matchup, the 49ers have several players dealing with minor injuries whose statuses remain somewhat up in the air.

One of those players is star pass rusher Nick Bosa, who has been dealing with patellar tendinitis and missed the open portion of Monday’s practice.

49ers Announce Bosa News

49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke to the media Monday in Australia and provided an update on Bosa.

Morris indicated that Bosa is expected to play Thursday night against the Rams.

“He’s going (to play). We are not hiding that,” Morris said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL last year and has rehabbed quickly as everything has gone according to plan. However, the tendinitis flared up as he ramped up his football activities early in camp.

The 49ers did not consider the issue overly serious, but they have continued to monitor Bosa closely and limit his workload as he works his way back.

Bosa’s 2026 Outlook

When healthy, Bosa is easily one of the best defensive players and pass rushers in the NFL.

The five-time Pro Bowler is now entering his eighth NFL season. Across 85 career games, Bosa has recorded 278 tackles, 168 quarterback hits, 91 tackles for loss, 64.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and nine pass deflections.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco’s season ended in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last year with a 41-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the 49ers enter this season as one of the more experienced teams in the league. Their overall health could once again play a major role in determining how far they can go in a stacked NFC West.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco 49ers Announce Nick Bosa News Before Rams Game

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