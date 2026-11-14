San Francisco 49ers’ Asking Price for QB Mac Jones Officially Revealed

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and quarterback Mac Jones has remained with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, there’s no question Jones drew significant interest from teams around the league. That begs the question of what the 49ers were telling teams they would need to receive to consider moving Jones.

49ers’ Asking Price for Jones Revealed

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed what the 49ers were asking for Jones in a trade as part of a lengthy breakdown of the trade details and rumors that surfaced over the last several days.

San Francisco was reportedly asking for a second-round pick and more to move Jones, and the team that inquired about him leading up to Tuesday’s deadline was the Minnesota Vikings.

“When the Vikings called San Francisco as part of due diligence in their search for a quarterback, John Lynch informed Minnesota brass that it would take a second-round pick and more for Jones,” Schefter reported.

“This was not the first time the teams had spoken about Jones going in a possible trade, and not the first time San Francisco had set a price that high,” he added. “Niners coach Kyle Shanahan views Jones as a franchise-caliber quarterback and would only trade him for a deal they had no choice but to accept.”

The #49ers reportedly were asking The Vikings for a “2nd-round pick and more” in potential exchange for Mac Jones during the trade deadline, per @AdamSchefter Schefter noted that “because of the high cost associated with the veteran quarterback, the conversations ended there, and Jones remains a valued member of the 49ers.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 14, 2026

Jones’ Time With 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has always liked Jones, dating back to when the New England Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Shanahan loved him as a prospect, and that clearly hasn’t changed.

Jones made the Pro Bowl as a rookie but struggled over the next two years in New England, ultimately leading to his departure for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent one year in Jacksonville before signing with the 49ers in 2025. He ended up making eight starts, going 5-3 while completing 69.3% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions as Brock Purdy dealt with an injury.

This season, Purdy has started every game, while Jones continues to sit behind him as the team’s backup quarterback.