San Francisco 49ers Face Concerning Reality About Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers added to their wide receiver room on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired veteran Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

However, whether that truly moves the needle given the injuries that have depleted their WR room remains to be seen.

Ultimately, the biggest concern for the 49ers is WR Mike Evans and his overall health as he deals with Achilles tendinitis.

The injury has kept him out of the last two games, and the 49ers don’t expect him to practice when they open their work week on Wednesday. That doesn’t bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers Face Concerning Reality on Evans

Evans’ health is pivotal to the 49ers’ offense. While the team can get by without him during the regular season, especially with its 7-1 record and first-place standing in the NFC West, whether they can accomplish its ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl without him is another question. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco believes they can’t.

“If the missing piece is missing, the 49ers will be missing out on a championship,” Maiocco said. “The margin for error is thin in the NFL. It’s such a long season and a lot of things have to go right, including luck, to be the last team standing.

“Wide receiver Mike Evans impact was felt in the first six games of the season… Evans signed a below-market contract with the 49ers because he thought he could help give the team a legitimate chance at the Super Bowl,” he added. “Evans missed his second game in a row due to Achilles tendinitis. He might be out even longer, as the 49ers likely agree: They need him healthy for the games that matter the most. He is a unique talent who makes the offense so much better. Evans has the rare ability to be the difference maker.”

Matt Maiocco says any chance the 49ers have of winning the Super Bowl hinges on the health of Mike Evans: “If the missing piece is missing, the 49ers will be missing out on a championship. The margin for error is thin in the NFL. It’s such a long season and a lot of things have to go right, including luck, to be the last team standing. Wide receiver Mike Evans impact was felt in the first six games of the season. He was a first-down machine, as he caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Evans signed a below-market contract with the 49ers because he thought he could help give the team a legitimate chance at the Super Bowl. Evans missed his second game in a row due to Achilles tendinitis. He might be out even longer, as the 49ers likely agree: They need him healthy for the games that matter the most. He is a unique talent who makes the offense so much better. Evans has the rare ability to be the difference maker.” — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 10, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

Evans signed with the 49ers this offseason for his 13th year in the NFL and quickly formed an instant connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.

Across the six games he played, Evans hauled in 27 receptions on 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns before suffering an injury more than three weeks ago on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

Without him, the 49ers still have a dynamic offense, but they don’t really have a true No. 1 receiver on the outside. That’s the role they expect Evans to fill.