San Francisco 49ers Get Bad News on Potential Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 entering Week 10 of the NFL season, and they don’t have many holes across the roster.

However, if they had one void to fill right now, it would be at wide receiver. San Francisco currently has several injuries at the position, and exactly when veteran star Mike Evans will return remains up in the air.

San Francisco has been heavily linked to Jacksonville Jaguars third-year wide receiver and former first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. as a potential trade target.

49ers Get Bad News on Thomas Jr. Trade

Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene with an incredible rookie season in 2024. However, his role has diminished over the last two seasons, and Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have seemingly moved ahead of him on the Jaguars’ wide receiver depth chart.

On Tuesday, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, the 49ers got some bad news regarding Thomas Jr.’s availability.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars plan to keep Thomas Jr. through the deadline and have informed other teams that they will not trade him.

“The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams,” Fowler reported. “Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise.”

The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams. Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise. https://t.co/0QxdybXqaN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026

Thomas Jr.’s 2026 Season With Jaguars

Jacksonville made three notable trades on Monday to bolster its defense. At 6-2, the Jaguars seem all-in on making a Super Bowl run, and trading away a player from their current roster doesn’t seem like it would help them accomplish that goal.

This season, Thomas Jr. has caught 10 passes on 22 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

For context, Thomas Jr. caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season.

Other WR Trade Targets for 49ers

Outside of Thomas Jr., unless something changes, the 49ers could still pursue other wide receivers, including Indianapolis Colts‘ Josh Downs and Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley.

Reports suggest both players could move before the deadline, and either one could benefit the 49ers’ offense as the team tries to get healthy.