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San Francisco 49ers Made Calls on Possible Trade for Eagles’ 9-Year Veteran

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Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers - NFL Preseason 2025
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more active teams ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, which has since come and gone.

They acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner weeks ago before adding veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen on Tuesday in the final hours. However, they were also actively making calls about possibly adding a tight end.

49ers Made Calls on Eagles Veteran TE

Among the players 49ers general manager John Lynch inquired about was Philadelphia Eagles nine-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion Dallas Goedert, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the Eagles struggling and sitting at 2-7, San Francisco called to find out what the asking price for Goedert would be. Ultimately, nothing came to fruition, and the Eagles retained him.

“While the Eagles traded stars in Davis and center Cam Jurgens in the flurry leading up to the deadline, they held off trading another player who was wanted — Dallas Goedert,” Schefter wrote.

“Sources said several teams inquired about the pass-catching tight end, including the 49ers. But Goedert, 31, never got close to being traded. He remains in Philadelphia and could even re-sign with the Eagles for 2027.”

Goedert’s 2026 Season With Eagles

This season hasn’t been a great one for anybody on the Eagles, as they’ve dealt with a plethora of injuries, including Goedert.

In the seven games Goedert has played, he has caught 31 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Across his nine-year career, Goedert has recorded 440 receptions for 4,984 yards and 37 touchdowns in 115 games.

Looking at the 49ers

While the 49ers didn’t make a move for a tight end, they still have veteran George Kittle and are thriving at 7-1 in first place in the NFC West.

The 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and look to build on their success this season, while the Eagles are enjoying a much-needed bye.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco 49ers Made Calls on Possible Trade for Eagles’ 9-Year Veteran

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