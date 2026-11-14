San Francisco 49ers Made Calls on Possible Trade for Eagles’ 9-Year Veteran

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more active teams ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, which has since come and gone.

They acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner weeks ago before adding veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen on Tuesday in the final hours. However, they were also actively making calls about possibly adding a tight end.

49ers Made Calls on Eagles Veteran TE

Among the players 49ers general manager John Lynch inquired about was Philadelphia Eagles nine-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion Dallas Goedert, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the Eagles struggling and sitting at 2-7, San Francisco called to find out what the asking price for Goedert would be. Ultimately, nothing came to fruition, and the Eagles retained him.

“While the Eagles traded stars in Davis and center Cam Jurgens in the flurry leading up to the deadline, they held off trading another player who was wanted — Dallas Goedert,” Schefter wrote.

“Sources said several teams inquired about the pass-catching tight end, including the 49ers. But Goedert, 31, never got close to being traded. He remains in Philadelphia and could even re-sign with the Eagles for 2027.”

Schefter: 49ers inquired about trade for Dallas Goedert. https://t.co/Ko0UjtOGxB — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 14, 2026

Goedert’s 2026 Season With Eagles

This season hasn’t been a great one for anybody on the Eagles, as they’ve dealt with a plethora of injuries, including Goedert.

In the seven games Goedert has played, he has caught 31 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Across his nine-year career, Goedert has recorded 440 receptions for 4,984 yards and 37 touchdowns in 115 games.

Looking at the 49ers

While the 49ers didn’t make a move for a tight end, they still have veteran George Kittle and are thriving at 7-1 in first place in the NFC West.

The 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and look to build on their success this season, while the Eagles are enjoying a much-needed bye.