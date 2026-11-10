San Francisco 49ers Made Trade Offer for 9-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The San Francisco 49ers were active ahead of the NFL trade deadline, completing two major moves before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

They started by acquiring defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts roughly two weeks ago in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Then, in the hours leading up to the deadline, they made another deal with the Colts, acquiring veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The one position San Francisco didn’t seem to address, despite calls for it, was pass rusher. However, they reportedly made an attempt to address that position, too.

49ers Made Trade Offer for Khalil Mack

Following the deadline, Steven Haglund of the “Guilty as Charged” podcast shared that, according to his sources, the 49ers attempted to make a move for veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack. San Francisco reportedly offered the Chargers a sixth-round pick, as Mack is in a contract year and is getting older.

However, the Chargers never budged on their desire to keep Mack, and the 49ers seemingly never increased their offer in an attempt to land the veteran. The move would have likely served as a second-half rental before Mack becomes a free agent this offseason.

“Per sources, the 49ers maintained contact with the Chargers throughout the trade deadline process about a potential deal for Khalil Mack but never offered more than a 6th round pick,” Haglund reported. “The Chargers obviously never budged on their desire to keep the future HOFer around.”

Per sources, the 49ers maintained contact with the Chargers throughout the trade deadline process about a potential deal for Khalil Mack but never offered more than a 6th round pick. The Chargers obviously never budged on their desire to keep the future HOFer around. — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) November 10, 2026

Mack’s NFL Career

The Chargers are now 0-8 this season, so it’s somewhat difficult to understand why they didn’t trade Mack. However, there’s also a chance Mack didn’t want to move and preferred to stay in Los Angeles for the remainder of the 2026 season.

This year, Mack has started all eight games for L.A. and recorded 22 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Over the course of his career, Mack has earned nine Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors. He’s also recorded 684 tackles and 116.0 sacks, making him a likely future Pro Football Hall of Famer.