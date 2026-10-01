San Francisco 49ers Make Big Brock Purdy Announcement Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 entering Sunday’s clash with the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.

Right now, there may not be a quarterback in the NFL playing better football than 49ers star Brock Purdy, who, despite several injuries to his wide receiver core, has been stellar in all facets of playing the quarterback position.

That success caught the NFL’s attention, and the league recognized Purdy for it on Thursday.

Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Purdy led San Francisco to three wins to open the season and put up remarkable numbers, earning his first NFC Offensive Player of the Month honor on Thursday.

“Hit the Dougie one time,” the 49ers posted on X in an announcement of the news.

Hit the Dougie one time 🕺 pic.twitter.com/Cj0LWDVnck — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 1, 2026

Over the month of September, Purdy enters Sunday completing 72.3% of his passes for 789 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception while maintaining a passer rating of 133.1. He’s also rushed 10 times for 93 yards and one TD.

John Lynch Praises Purdy

John Lynch spoke to KNBR on Thursday and discussed what he has seen from Purdy so far this season.

“Just the conviction he’s playing with in his decision making… even feels like there is a little more torque in the way he’s throwing,” Lynch said. “He is really driving the football this year. I think when you can combine efficiency with explosiveness that’s what he’s doing.”

Lynch and the 49ers drafted Purdy back in 2022 with the literal final pick in the entire NFL Draft. He was, as they call it, “Mr. Irrelevant,” going 262nd in the seventh round.

Purdy joined a QB room that already had the top pick Trey Lance and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo at the time. And ultimately, injuries to both QBs gave Purdy a chance as a rookie. He never gave the job back and is now in his fifth season with the organization.