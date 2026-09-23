San Francisco 49ers Make Big Brock Purdy Announcement Prior to Cardinals Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 of the NFL season as they gear up to host the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco is coming off a dominant 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, and right now, you could make the case that, outside of maybe Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, nobody is playing better football than 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

49ers Make Big Announcement on Purdy

On Wednesday, the 49ers and the NFL announced big news on Purdy’s performance over the weekend.

The former seventh-round pick, now in his fifth season with the 49ers, was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

“In his bag,” the 49ers posted on X.

Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes over the weekend for 287 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 30 yards and a score.

This came after Purdy had a dominant showing in Week 1 when the 49ers traveled to Australia to take on the Los Angeles Rams and won 27-7. Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

49ers Fans React on Social Media

“A near perfect performance earns Brock Purdy NFC Offensive Player of the Week,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Hero of the day!”

Another person wrote, “He’s an icon, he’s a legend, and he is the moment.”

“Brock Purdy is leading San Francisco to the promised land,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “I’m hoping to see a lot more games like last Sunday out of Brock!”

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has dealt with the injury bug all season, so this isn’t anything new for the 49ers.

But they still enter Sunday as 8.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

After this week, they’ll host the Denver Broncos at home in Week 4 before hitting the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.