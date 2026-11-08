San Francisco 49ers Make Christian McCaffrey Announcement Amid Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are back from their bye week and facing the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Even with several key players, including Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk, sidelined, the 49ers offense didn’t miss a beat in the first half. Much of that success came from the dominance of running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey serves as a workhorse in the backfield as a runner, but he’s also a safety blanket for quarterback Brock Purdy as a pass catcher.

49ers Make Announcement on McCaffrey

San Francisco took a 21-10 lead into halftime, and McCaffrey made some NFL history during the first two quarters.

He rushed 13 times for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding one reception for 12 yards and another touchdown through the air. That performance put him in an exclusive category of his own.

After McCaffrey scored his second touchdown, the 49ers announced that he now holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns by a running back in the Super Bowl era.

“He’s sitting at the top,” the 49ers posted on X.

He’s sitting at the top 🙌 https://t.co/fp67iy54gZ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 8, 2026

4 9ers Fans React on Social Media

The 49ers fanbase reacted to the historic milestone achieved by their star running back.

“Congrats CMC,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “CMC Legendary.”

Another person wrote, “Keep It Up!!!!”

“WORD UP 23,” one more fan commented.

McCaffrey’s NFL Career

Drafted out of Stanford in 2017, McCaffrey has been one of the greatest tailbacks of his generation, and he hasn’t slowed down one bit at age 30.

This season, he entered Sunday with 84 carries for 389 yards and eight touchdowns, while hauling in 34 receptions for 251 yards.

On Sunday, his rushing touchdown marked the 71st of his career, while the historic receiving touchdown gave him 37 for his career.