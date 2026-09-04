San Francisco 49ers Player Sends Hilarious Message After Gunshot Injury

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Keion White is recovering from a gunshot wound in his ankle.

NFL.com wrote (on Feb 10, 2026):

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot in his ankle Monday morning (on Feb. 9) in San Francisco and is undergoing surgery, according to the team. “Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team statement read. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

White’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to a San Francisco Police report obtained by Media outlets.

On Friday, September 4, White poked fun at his own gunshot wound by sending a hilarious message.

Keion White’s Message About Gunshot Wound

Per 49ers reporter Vic Tafur, here is what Keion White said about his gunshot wound recovery:

“When you hurt yourself in football, there’s a protocol for damn near everything. Football players don’t just get shot every day… I mean, I guess they do on this team.”

He is poking some fun at wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot before last season, and is out for the entire 2026 season with a PCL injury.

Either way, it’s funny how two San Francisco 49ers have been shot in the past two seasons (thankfully neither has been life-threatening), but White clearly has a light heart about his own situation.

Taking a Look at Keion White’s NFL Career

Keion White concluded his third season in the NFL in 2025.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2023, and was traded to the 49ers halfway through the 2025 season.

Across 47 total games played (20 starts), White has 7.5 career sacks to go along with 100 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits.

He is expected to be an important part of the 49ers’ defensive line in his fourth NFL season.