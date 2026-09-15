San Francisco 49ers Suddenly Sign 24-Year-Old Player Ahead of Dolphins Game

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an extremely impressive Week 1 performance that took place on Thursday night in Melbourne, Australia, against the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco entered the game as the underdog in many’s eyes and routed the Rams 27-7, outscoring them 17-0 in the second half.

Now, with several days off as they’ve returned to the United States, the 49ers have set their sights on Week 2, when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to San Francisco on Sunday.

49ers Suddenly Sign Defensive Lineman

With some questions regarding the team’s overall depth up front, the 49ers made a notable roster move on Tuesday morning.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the 49ers have signed 24-year-old defensive lineman and former third-round pick McKinnley Jackson to their practice squad. He was drafted in 2024 and was an All-SEC talent during his time in college at Texas A&M.

The #49ers are signing defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson to their practice squad, sources tell @CBSSports. The 24-year old was a 2024 third-round draft pick of the Bengals. In college, was an All-SEC performer at Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/JeEuk0gZV2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 15, 2026

Jackson’s NFL Career

Across 2024 and 2025 with the Bengals, Jackson saw some rotational action, appearing in 13 games as a rookie and nine games last season.

That said, Jackson only started one game across those two seasons, recording 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has one of the more experienced teams in the NFL this season, and while there always seem to be injury concerns surrounding them, if they can stay healthy, fans got a glimpse of what could be with how they played against Los Angeles.

They’ll now have their next three games all at home against the Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos before they go on the road for a massive Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.