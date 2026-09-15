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San Francisco 49ers Suddenly Sign 24-Year-Old Player Ahead of Dolphins Game

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San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Kyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers looks on following the NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an extremely impressive Week 1 performance that took place on Thursday night in Melbourne, Australia, against the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco entered the game as the underdog in many’s eyes and routed the Rams 27-7, outscoring them 17-0 in the second half.

Now, with several days off as they’ve returned to the United States, the 49ers have set their sights on Week 2, when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to San Francisco on Sunday.

49ers Suddenly Sign Defensive Lineman

With some questions regarding the team’s overall depth up front, the 49ers made a notable roster move on Tuesday morning.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the 49ers have signed 24-year-old defensive lineman and former third-round pick McKinnley Jackson to their practice squad. He was drafted in 2024 and was an All-SEC talent during his time in college at Texas A&M.

Jackson’s NFL Career

Across 2024 and 2025 with the Bengals, Jackson saw some rotational action, appearing in 13 games as a rookie and nine games last season.

That said, Jackson only started one game across those two seasons, recording 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has one of the more experienced teams in the NFL this season, and while there always seem to be injury concerns surrounding them, if they can stay healthy, fans got a glimpse of what could be with how they played against Los Angeles.

They’ll now have their next three games all at home against the Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos before they go on the road for a massive Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco 49ers Suddenly Sign 24-Year-Old Player Ahead of Dolphins Game

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