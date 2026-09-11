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San Francisco 49ers Tight End Carted Off Against Rams With Apparent Injury

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San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jake Tonges #88 of the San Francisco 49ers is attended to by trainers after an injury in the second quarter of the NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers took a 10-7 lead into halftime over the Los Angeles Rams during their Week 1 matchup in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday night.

However, the half didn’t conclude without the 49ers suffering some brutal injury blows on the offensive side of the ball.

Shortly after rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling had to be carted off the field with an ankle/leg injury on a non-contact play, the team saw one of its tight ends leave the game as well.

Jake Tonges Carted Off With Lower Body Injury

On a block attempt, 49ers tight end Jake Tonges was seen landing awkwardly and ultimately had to be attended to by trainers before slowly limping off the field with their help.

The 49ers announced that he is questionable to return, but it was reported that he was carted off to the locker room with what was labeled as a knee injury.

Tonges re-signed with the 49ers this offseason on a two-year, $8 million deal and logged eight snaps in the first half, as he was expected to play an intricate part in the team’s offense.

That could be especially important early in the season as starting tight end George Kittle continues to ramp back up from the torn Achilles he suffered in January.

UPDATE: Tonges Ruled OUT for Game

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco 49ers Tight End Carted Off Against Rams With Apparent Injury

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