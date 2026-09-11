San Francisco 49ers Tight End Carted Off Against Rams With Apparent Injury

The San Francisco 49ers took a 10-7 lead into halftime over the Los Angeles Rams during their Week 1 matchup in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday night.

However, the half didn’t conclude without the 49ers suffering some brutal injury blows on the offensive side of the ball.

Shortly after rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling had to be carted off the field with an ankle/leg injury on a non-contact play, the team saw one of its tight ends leave the game as well.

Jake Tonges Carted Off With Lower Body Injury

On a block attempt, 49ers tight end Jake Tonges was seen landing awkwardly and ultimately had to be attended to by trainers before slowly limping off the field with their help.

The 49ers announced that he is questionable to return, but it was reported that he was carted off to the locker room with what was labeled as a knee injury.

Jake Tonges being carted off pic.twitter.com/GwuH83fKhu — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) September 11, 2026

Tonges re-signed with the 49ers this offseason on a two-year, $8 million deal and logged eight snaps in the first half, as he was expected to play an intricate part in the team’s offense.

That could be especially important early in the season as starting tight end George Kittle continues to ramp back up from the torn Achilles he suffered in January.

UPDATE: Tonges Ruled OUT for Game