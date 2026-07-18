San Francisco 49ers Waive 4-Year NFL Player Before Season Begins

Training camp is now less than two weeks away, with the San Francisco 49ers set to begin on July 26. Rookies reported on Saturday at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara.

However, before things fully begin, the team made a roster move Saturday afternoon, announcing the news on social media.

49ers Waive Offensive Lineman

San Francisco announced that it waived offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, who the team signed to a Reserve/Future contract back in January.

Thomas was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears but has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the league.

He spent time with Chicago before having brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts. Most recently, he was a member of the Houston Texans‘ practice squad but couldn’t earn a spot on the active roster.

Thomas’ most productive stretch came in 2023 when he appeared on 32 snaps with the Rams before logging 96 snaps, primarily across two games with the Patriots. Since then, he hasn’t recorded another NFL snap.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have waived OL Zach Thomas. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 17, 2026

Why Did the 49ers Release Him?

Releasing a player signed during the offseason before training camp begins is certainly notable. However, San Francisco likely viewed Thomas as someone facing an uphill battle to earn a roster spot.

The 49ers still have 13 other offensive linemen on the depth chart, including Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Robert Jones, Vederian Lowe, Brett Toth, Carver Willis, Enrique Cruz Jr., Nick Zakelj, Drae Nugent, and Austen Pleasants.

How many offensive linemen Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff plan to keep remains unknown, but teams typically carry around 8-10 players at the position.

For Thomas, that made earning a roster spot a difficult challenge heading into training camp.