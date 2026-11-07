San Francisco 49ers Welcoming Back 11-Year Veteran WR for Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a much-needed bye week, but they’re still dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster.

The 49ers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to earn their seventh win of the season.

Ahead of the matchup, the 49ers made some last-minute roster moves in the wide receiver room.

49ers Activate Demarcus Robinson

With veteran WRs Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel already ruled out for Sunday’s game, the 49ers are getting a major reinforcement back into the picture.

San Francisco officially activated 11-year veteran Demarcus Robinson from injured reserve.

Via 49ers: “Demarcus Robinson has been activated from the Injured Reserve List, and his questionable game status has been removed for Sunday.”

Demarcus Robinson has been activated from the Injured Reserve List, and his questionable game status has been removed for Sunday. For all roster moves: https://t.co/ozmfm1ra68 https://t.co/72gHehDHDI — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 7, 2026

Robinson had a very strong start to the season before suffering an ankle injury that caused him to miss more than four weeks.

His return, however, came at a cost. The 49ers placed Christian Kirk on injured reserve with a meniscus injury and elevated KhaDarel Hodge for the Week 9 matchup.

Outside of Robinson and Hodge, the 49ers will have Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks to round out the WR room.

Robinson’s NFL Career

Across his 11 NFL seasons, Robinson has been a journeyman wideout. He spent four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl, followed by two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s now in his second season with the 49ers.

This season, Robinson has appeared in two games and hauled in five of his six targets from quarterback Brock Purdy for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Over the course of his career, Robinson has totaled 277 receptions for 3,373 yards and 29 touchdowns.