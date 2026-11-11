San Francisco 49ers Were Eyeing a Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl TE: Report

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the market officially closing at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

In the hours leading up to the deadline, the San Francisco 49ers made one final move when they acquired veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Interestingly enough, the 49ers were also seemingly in the hunt for a tight end, but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

49ers Were Eyeing 2-Time Pro Bowl TE

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the 49ers were looking for tight end help on Tuesday and reportedly had Denver Broncos two-time Pro Bowler Evan Engram “on their radar.”

Denver was hesitant to move Engram because the team didn’t have a clear replacement behind him. While the Broncos entertained the interest Engram was generating, they clearly didn’t receive an offer they felt justified giving him up.

Trade deadline notes, per @JFowlerESPN and @DanGrazianoESPN: • Broncos received some interest in JK Dobbins

• Panthers declined trade inquiries concerning Derrick Brown

• 49ers looked for TE help and had Evan Engram on their radar

• Commanders received multiple calls on CB Mike Sainristil

• Browns looked for extra edge rusher and a blocking TE

• Bucs received strong interest in DL A’Shawn Robinson — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 11, 2026

Engram’s 2026 Season With Broncos

In his 10th NFL season and second year with the Broncos, Engram has appeared in all nine games for Denver. He’s caught 17 passes on 30 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Over the course of his career, Engram has played for the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Broncos, totaling 563 receptions for 5,552 yards and 27 touchdowns. He earned his two Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2023.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco will enter the back half of the season with some injury concerns, but when healthy, its offense could easily be the most productive in the NFL.

The 49ers enter their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a 7-1 record. They expect Allen to make his Niners debut, and Deebo Samuel could rejoin the offense after missing the last several weeks with a hamstring injury.

As for Mike Evans, who’s missed each of the last two games, he doesn’t seem to be trending in the right direction for a return on Sunday.