San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Suddenly Exits Rams Game With Unfortunate Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have officially begun their NFL season on Thursday night with a Week 1 divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

While San Francisco started the scoring with a field goal, the Rams quickly responded with a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown to take the lead.

However, the early story for the 49ers centered around rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who exited the game with an apparent ankle injury.

49ers Announce Update on Stribling

After limping off the field and entering the medical tent, the 49ers posted on social media that Stribling, who has had a tremendous offseason, is questionable to return.

Via the 49ers: “#49ers @SutterHealth Injury Update: De’Zhaun Stribling is questionable to return (ankle).”

#49ers @SutterHealth Injury Update: De’Zhaun Stribling is questionable to return (ankle). — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2026

San Francisco selected Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round, and he’s firmly emerged as one of the wide receivers expected to see serious playing time this season.

UPDATE: Stribling Returns to Game and Gets Re-Injured

Roughly 20 minutes after exiting the contest, Stribling stepped back onto the field. Yet, on his very first route across the middle, he fell to the ground and once again grabbed his foot/ankle area.

He had to be helped off the field this time by trainers in obvious pain and eventually had to be carted off the field.

Here’s a look at De’Zhaun Stribling’s injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t4JUoU7DoN — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 11, 2026

UPDATE: Stribling OUT for Game

After being carted off the field, Stribling has officially been ruled out for the game, according to the 49ers.