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San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Suddenly Exits Rams Game With Unfortunate Injury

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San Fransisco 49ers Practice & Media Availability
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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: De'Zhaun Stribling #7 of the San Francisco 49ers passe the ball during a San Fransisco 49ers NFL media availability at AAMI Park on September 08, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have officially begun their NFL season on Thursday night with a Week 1 divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

While San Francisco started the scoring with a field goal, the Rams quickly responded with a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown to take the lead.

However, the early story for the 49ers centered around rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who exited the game with an apparent ankle injury.

49ers Announce Update on Stribling

After limping off the field and entering the medical tent, the 49ers posted on social media that Stribling, who has had a tremendous offseason, is questionable to return.

Via the 49ers: “#49ers @SutterHealth Injury Update: De’Zhaun Stribling is questionable to return (ankle).”

San Francisco selected Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round, and he’s firmly emerged as one of the wide receivers expected to see serious playing time this season.

UPDATE: Stribling Returns to Game and Gets Re-Injured

Roughly 20 minutes after exiting the contest, Stribling stepped back onto the field. Yet, on his very first route across the middle, he fell to the ground and once again grabbed his foot/ankle area.

He had to be helped off the field this time by trainers in obvious pain and eventually had to be carted off the field.

UPDATE: Stribling OUT for Game

After being carted off the field, Stribling has officially been ruled out for the game, according to the 49ers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Suddenly Exits Rams Game With Unfortunate Injury

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