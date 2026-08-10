San Francisco 49ers Work Out 2 Veteran RBs Amid Growing Injury Concerns

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a plethora of injuries, and Christian McCaffrey’s absence from practice only adds to the list.

San Francisco’s backfield currently has eight players on the depth chart, including fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Five players carry injury designations, while Patrick Taylor Jr., Sincere McCormick and Khalil Herbert remain healthy.

With the growing list of injuries, the 49ers — who have seemingly been the NFL’s most active team when it comes to workouts and roster moves — brought in two veteran running backs Monday during practice.

49ers Work Out Veteran RBs

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco worked out Nyheim Miller-Hines and Zamir White while also bringing Blake Watson in for a visit.

The 49ers have not indicated whether they plan to sign any of the three players, but Miller-Hines and White have both produced during brief stints with other teams.

Veteran RBs Nyheim Miller-Hines and Zamir White tried out for the 49ers, and RB Blake Watson visited them. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2026

Miller-Hines’ NFL Career

Miller-Hines has spent six seasons in the NFL, with his most notable stint coming with the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent five of those six years.

In 2022, he left the Colts and spent the remainder of that season with the Buffalo Bills.

He ultimately missed the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons after tearing his ACL. When he returned in 2025, he made brief stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in three games, and the New Orleans Saints, where he played in just one game.

Over the course of his career, he’s carried the ball 308 times for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 240 passes for 1,778 yards and eight touchdowns.

He brings a strong pass-catching presence out of the backfield, which could give 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan another useful weapon.

White’s NFL Career

As for White, he has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders gave him plenty of opportunities to carve out a role, but he never managed to make it his own.

Across 45 games, White has recorded 198 carries for 736 yards and two touchdowns while adding 25 receptions for 152 yards.