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Sean McVay’s Latest Aaron Donald Update Spells Bad News for 49ers

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Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The NFL world continues to wonder whether 10-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Aaron Donald will return to the Los Angeles Rams after retiring in 2023.

Donald has been going through an intense workout regimen to determine whether he’s ready for another full season, and on Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update that isn’t great news for the San Francisco 49ers or the rest of the NFC West.

McVay’s Update on Donald Return

McVay said there won’t be a definitive update on Donald’s potential return until the Rams report to training camp facilities in Woodland Hills, but he noted that if there’s an indication of whether the veteran defensive lineman will return, “it’s trending upward.”

“Things are going in the right direction,” McVay said via Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. “If there’s an arrow, it’s trending upward.”

Donald’s Career Stats vs. 49ers

Donald dominated the entire league throughout his career, but the 49ers got a firsthand look at his impact twice a year as NFC West rivals.

In 18 career games against San Francisco, Donald recorded 55 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 12.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He essentially produced a Pro Bowl-caliber season just in his matchups against the 49ers.

However, despite Donald’s individual success, the 49ers dominated the rivalry during his career. San Francisco went 13-5 against the Rams in games Donald played.

NFC West Outlook

The NFC West could be the best division in football this season. The defending champion Seattle Seahawks lead the way, while the Rams are coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and added Myles Garrett with Donald potentially joining him.

The 49ers also remain Super Bowl contenders after reaching the Divisional Round last season and making several notable offseason additions, including Mike Evans, Dre Greenlaw, and Deebo Samuel.

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be the one team in the division without realistic Super Bowl expectations as they continue through a rebuild.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Sean McVay’s Latest Aaron Donald Update Spells Bad News for 49ers

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