Sean McVay’s Latest Aaron Donald Update Spells Bad News for 49ers

The NFL world continues to wonder whether 10-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Aaron Donald will return to the Los Angeles Rams after retiring in 2023.

Donald has been going through an intense workout regimen to determine whether he’s ready for another full season, and on Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update that isn’t great news for the San Francisco 49ers or the rest of the NFC West.

McVay’s Update on Donald Return

McVay said there won’t be a definitive update on Donald’s potential return until the Rams report to training camp facilities in Woodland Hills, but he noted that if there’s an indication of whether the veteran defensive lineman will return, “it’s trending upward.”

“Things are going in the right direction,” McVay said via Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. “If there’s an arrow, it’s trending upward.”

“Things are going in the right direction. If there’s an arrow, it’s trending upward.” — LA Rams head coach Sean McVay on the latest on Aaron Donald’s return.

He added that there won’t be an announcement or any news until after the team returns to their training facility in… — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) August 1, 2026

Donald’s Career Stats vs. 49ers

Donald dominated the entire league throughout his career, but the 49ers got a firsthand look at his impact twice a year as NFC West rivals.

In 18 career games against San Francisco, Donald recorded 55 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 12.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He essentially produced a Pro Bowl-caliber season just in his matchups against the 49ers.

However, despite Donald’s individual success, the 49ers dominated the rivalry during his career. San Francisco went 13-5 against the Rams in games Donald played.

NFC West Outlook

The NFC West could be the best division in football this season. The defending champion Seattle Seahawks lead the way, while the Rams are coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and added Myles Garrett with Donald potentially joining him.

The 49ers also remain Super Bowl contenders after reaching the Divisional Round last season and making several notable offseason additions, including Mike Evans, Dre Greenlaw, and Deebo Samuel.

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be the one team in the division without realistic Super Bowl expectations as they continue through a rebuild.