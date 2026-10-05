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Sean Payton Makes Statement on 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw After Viral Postgame Exchange

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Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-0 on Sunday with a 24-14 victory over the Denver Broncos at home.

And in a full-circle moment, leading the charge defensively for San Francisco was linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who recorded seven tackles to lead the team.

Greenlaw was a member of the Broncos last season, and they made the decision to release him on March 12 with a post-June 1 designation.

He signed with the 49ers just hours later on the same day, returning to San Francisco, where he spent the first six years of his NFL career.

Greenlaw Has Viral Postgame Exchange With Sean Payton

After the game, Greenlaw, who already plays with a lot of passion and energy, made it his mission to taunt Broncos head coach Sean Payton after already doing so on the sidelines during the contest. He approached Payton right at midfield before Fred Warner had to move him away.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Greenlaw told Payton, “I told him to get the [explicit] off the field. That’s it: ‘Get the [explicit] off the field.’”

Payton Makes Statement on Greenlaw’s Actions

Taking the high road in the situation was Payton, who made it very clear postgame that he loves the player Greenlaw is.

“And I said this to Kyle [Shanahan] afterwards, I think the world of [Greenlaw],” Payton said postgame. “You know, really, I love everything about him. And so, you know, he plays with that emotion, so all good.”

Greenlaw Said ‘Disrespect’ Motivated Him Against Broncos

While speaking to the media after the win, Greenlaw said that Payton’s “disrespect” in not calling him personally or meeting with him face-to-face before cutting him motivated him on Sunday.

“The disrespect,” Greenlaw said. “He couldn’t be man to man and call my phone and say, ‘We’re going to cut you.'”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Sean Payton Makes Statement on 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw After Viral Postgame Exchange

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