Hi, Subscriber

Shocking Twist Solidifies 49ers’ Path to Bringing Back Robert Saleh

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers
Getty
Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines during the third quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium

The twists keep coming in the saga to find the next San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Last week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported the 49ers wereRobert Saleh or bust.While the intentions are pure, it set San Francisco up for a massive letdown. On Tuesday, reports surfaced via Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud indicating the Buccaneers were preparing for offensive coordinator Liam Coen to accept the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching job.

The news was met with delight from 49ers fans, who believed that re-hiring Saleh would be the slam dunk move of the coaching cycle. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, everything changed.

Ahead of his scheduled second meeting with the Jaguars, Coen opted out. Instead, he took himself out of the running and accepted a new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making him amongst the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Shortly after Coen backed out, Saleh was considered the new favorite to land the Jaguars’ head coaching job. However, the Jaguars then fired general manager Trent Baalke, raising further eyebrows. 

Now, Thursday has brought yet another twist.

Coen’s Second Change of Heart

According to Schefter, Coen is in Jacksonville, meeting with the Jaguars one day after agreeing to stay in Tampa Bay on a deal that would have made him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator.

Schefter adds the Buccaneers were expecting Coen to return to the team’s facility today to sign the new contract. When he did not show up, Tampa Bay made multiple efforts to contact him. Yet, Coen never responded to the team directly. Instead, Coen called Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles.

Rick Stroud reports that Coen only briefly mentioned the Jaguars’ job  to Bowles, stating he just wanted tolook back into it.Stroud adds that the primary focus of the call was to let Bowles know Coen had been with one of his kids, who had taken ill, at a doctor’s office.

ESPN’s Jenna Lain furthers the report by Stroud, stating that Bowles did not inform Tampa Bay’s front office, which is why they are blindsided by Coen’s decision. From the outside, observers can see the move as Bowles’s effort to preserve his own job.

Following the firing of Baalke, the Jaguars started bombarding Coen and re-engaging in contract talks, leading to Coen being in Jacksonville discussing a deal to become their new head coach.

49ers Closer to Re-Hiring Saleh

While Tampa Bay and Jacksonville sort through the mess, a clear winner in all of this is the San Francisco 49ers. With Coen seemingly locked in with the Jaguars, Robert Saleh’s odds of returning to San Francisco increase.

According to Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of the Athletic, Robert Saleh did not travel to Jacksonville for his second interview. He was planning on flying into Jacksonville for the interview but never did. 

Silver adds, he expects the 49ers to re-hire Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator soon.

After all the chaos has settled, reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers will get their guy.

Saleh spent four seasons with San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. In 2019, his defense was sixth in the league in forced turnovers (27), second in total defense (281.8 yards per game), first in passing defense (169.2 yards per game), and fourth in sacks (48).

In his final two years with San Francisco, Saleh’s defense ranked in the top five–making him a no-brainer to re-hire.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Shocking Twist Solidifies 49ers’ Path to Bringing Back Robert Saleh

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x